Pokémon GO has a “hidden team” to which only a few players belong, but it has a trick: it limits many features of the game – Pokémon GO

It’s been several years since Nintendo and Niantic surprised us with the release of Pokémon GO but the developers of the mobile application they have not stopped working since then. Therefore, players continue to receive updates that are focused both in gameplay like in community events Well, there are not a few who are still investing their time in hunting pocket monsters.





As you well know if you use to open this program often, the trainers must join a group to participate in the Pokémon gyms that are scattered throughout the world, which is why the vast majority of users are part of the teams Courage, Instinct and Wisdom. However, it seems that there is a small number of players who reject this dynamic and, therefore, Avoid registering on any of the sides mentioned above, which allows them to go “for free”.

This topic has been taken up with a reddit post in which you can see the image of a coach who reached level 37 without winning any battles, because it has refused to be part of the Pokémon GO teams and, therefore, cannot send its Pokémon to fight. In the conversation that arose as a result of this peculiarity, there are those who remember that this game mode is attributed the name of “Team Harmony“, as they are people who focus exclusively on finding and collecting pocket monsters, as well as performing limited tasks.

And it is that being part of this Team Harmony entails the restriction of many of the functionalities from Pokemon GO. To mention a few disadvantages, the fact of not joining any of the official factions of the game prevents you from getting legendary pokemon from raids (although it does not affect trading) or Poké Coins, not counting those specimens that cannot evolve until the user does not carry out a battle or raid.