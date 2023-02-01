Pokémon GO – Helioptile and Tapu Koko variocolor in the Crackling Voltage event – Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced a new event in which we can get Shiny Heliotile and Tapu Koko for the first time. So, during crackling voltage Electric-type Pokémon will also appear more frequently and in raids. Therefore, in the following guide, we tell you all the details about it: date, copies, bonus, etc. As if that were not enough, this celebration is added to the Primal Regression and with the next Community Day close. Do not miss it!

Pokémon GO: all the details of the Crackling Voltage event

The event crackling voltage will be available from January 27 to February 5 and it will allow us to get a series of Electric-type Pokémon, as well as others. The specimens that will appear in the wild are:

ekans

Magnemite

Grimer

electrike

Stunky

blitzle

ferroseed

Helioptile

Grubbin

beldum

Dedenne

raids

In the raids is where we can get Tapu Koko, Helioptile and Registeel and, if we’re lucky, even in their variocolor forms.

1 star

3 star

5 stars

Pokemon tapu koko

registered



Mega Raids

Pokemon mega gengar

mega aerodactyl



Eggs

On the other hand, the opening of Eggs is also important and if we open those of 7 kmwe can get the following copies:

Alolan Sandshrew

scarmory

blitzle

Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk

Helioptile

Dedenne

Team GO Rocket

In addition, during this event the Team GO Rocket he’ll be up to his tricks from February 1 to February 5. We’ll find ourselves tasked with rescuing the Dark Registeel thanks to a new Special Research story. Thus, we will also find a series of bonuses that will make this group appear more frequently in Pokéstops and balloons and we will be able to use a charged attack TM so that the dark Pokémon forget the Frustration charged attack.





And of course, we will find dark Pokémon like Alolan Vulpix, Spoink, Blitzle or Joltik; Do not forget to open Eggs to find more copies. As you can see, it is a very complete event and it is a great opportunity to complete the Pokédex. In addition, we remind you that before we can participate in the celebration of the Lunar New Year of 2023 to warm up.