Pokémon GO – Helioptile and Tapu Koko variocolor in the Crackling Voltage event – Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced a new event in which we can get Shiny Heliotile and Tapu Koko for the first time. So, during crackling voltage Electric-type Pokémon will also appear more frequently and in raids. Therefore, in the following guide, we tell you all the details about it: date, copies, bonus, etc. As if that were not enough, this celebration is added to the Primal Regression and with the next Community Day close. Do not miss it!
Pokémon GO: all the details of the Crackling Voltage event
The event crackling voltage will be available from January 27 to February 5 and it will allow us to get a series of Electric-type Pokémon, as well as others. The specimens that will appear in the wild are:
- ekans
- Magnemite
- Grimer
- electrike
- Stunky
- blitzle
- ferroseed
- Helioptile
- Grubbin
- beldum
- Dedenne
raids
In the raids is where we can get Tapu Koko, Helioptile and Registeel and, if we’re lucky, even in their variocolor forms.
1 star
3 star
5 stars
Pokemon
tapu koko
registered
Mega Raids
Pokemon
mega gengar
mega aerodactyl
Eggs
On the other hand, the opening of Eggs is also important and if we open those of 7 kmwe can get the following copies:
- Alolan Sandshrew
- scarmory
- blitzle
- Stunfisk
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Helioptile
- Dedenne
Team GO Rocket
In addition, during this event the Team GO Rocket he’ll be up to his tricks from February 1 to February 5. We’ll find ourselves tasked with rescuing the Dark Registeel thanks to a new Special Research story. Thus, we will also find a series of bonuses that will make this group appear more frequently in Pokéstops and balloons and we will be able to use a charged attack TM so that the dark Pokémon forget the Frustration charged attack.
And of course, we will find dark Pokémon like Alolan Vulpix, Spoink, Blitzle or Joltik; Do not forget to open Eggs to find more copies. As you can see, it is a very complete event and it is a great opportunity to complete the Pokédex. In addition, we remind you that before we can participate in the celebration of the Lunar New Year of 2023 to warm up.