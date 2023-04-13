Pokémon Go: Heroic Sage – temporary and special research, Lapras with Blanche’s accessory

The event Wise Heroics has come to Pokémon Go!

During this celebration, a Lapras will appear for the first time with a Blanche accessory that will join the catalog of Pokémon with Disguise. To do this you will have to complete the Wise Heroism Special Research Story.

There will also be a Temporary Research with the same name that will allow you to obtain a Magnetic Lure Module.

Special Research ‘Wise Heroism’: missions and rewards in Pokémon Go

Below you will find all the missions and rewards of the special research Sage Heroicity in Pokémon Go.

Since it is a special investigation, you will not have a time limit to complete it.

Of course, as it is associated with the event, you will have to enter the game at least once before Monday, April 17 at 8pm (local time) if you want to add it to your quest list. Once you have it added, you can follow it at your own pace.

These are all the missions and rewards of the Wise Heroicity special research in Pokémon Go:

Thanks to leekduck for your help with the information!

‘Wise Heroics’ Step 1 of 4

Catch 5 Pokemon – reward: 10 Poké Ball

– reward: 10 Poké Ball Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – reward: 1000 Stardust

– reward: 1000 Stardust Make 10 great throws – reward: 7 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP and encounter with Eevee

‘Wise Heroics’ Step 2 of 4

Evolve 5 Pokemon – reward: 50 Eevee Candies

– reward: 50 Eevee Candies Use 15 Berries to help you catch Pokémon – reward: 15 Poké Ball

– reward: 15 Poké Ball Catch 25 Pokémon – reward: encounter with Shelmet

Rewards: 2000 XP and encounter with Karrablast

‘Wise Heroics’ Step 3 of 4

Make 3 great throws – reward: 5000 Stardust

– reward: 5000 Stardust Get 5 Candies walking with your Partner – reward: 10 Razz Berries

– reward: 10 Razz Berries Evolve 10 Pokemon – reward: encounter with Inkay

Rewards: 2500 XP and Lapras encounter with a Blanche accessory

‘Wise Heroics’ Step 4 of 4

claim reward – reward: 1 Sinnoh Stone

– reward: 1 Sinnoh Stone claim reward – reward: 1 Unovao Stone

– reward: 1 Unovao Stone claim reward – reward: 15 Ultra Ball

Rewards: 2500 XP and Glacial Bait Module

‘Sage Heroicity Temporary Research’: missions and rewards in Pokémon Go

Below you will find all the missions and rewards of the Sage Heroic temporary research in Pokémon Go.

Since it is a temporary investigation, you will have to complete it before Monday, April 17 at 8pm (local time) if you want to get all its rewards.

These are all the missions and rewards of the Sage Heroic temporary research in Pokémon Go:

Thanks to leekduck for your help with the information!

‘Sage Heroicity Temporary Research’ Step 1 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon – reward: 5 Poké Ball

– reward: 5 Poké Ball Transfer 3 Pokemon – reward: 5 Latano Berries

– reward: 5 Latano Berries Evolve 1 Pokemon – reward: 1000 Stardust

Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 2 Rare Candy

‘Sage Heroicity Temporary Research’ Step 2 of 3

Catch 10 Pokemon – reward: 5 Poké Ball

– reward: 5 Poké Ball Transfer 5 Pokemon – reward: 5 Razz Berries

– reward: 5 Razz Berries Evolve 3 Pokemon – reward: 3000 Stardust

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 2 Rare Candy

‘Sage Heroicity Temporary Research’ Step 3 of 3

Evolve 1 Pokemon – reward: 10 Pinap Berries

– reward: 10 Pinap Berries Evolve 2 Pokemon – reward: 15 Poké Ball

– reward: 15 Poké Ball Evolve 3 Pokemon – reward: 15 Super Ball

– reward: 15 Super Ball Evolve 4 Pokemon – reward: 10 Ultra Ball

– reward: 10 Ultra Ball Evolve 5 Pokemon – reward: 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 1 Magnetic Bait

Field Research of the Heroic Sage event in Pokémon Go

You’ll be able to get exclusive Field Research by spinning PokéStops during the Heroic Sage event in Pokémon Go. These quests can be saved to the list and calmly completed when the event is over.

These are the Field Researches for the Sage Heroic event in Pokémon Go (asterisk indicates Shiny possibility):

Thanks to leekduck for your help with the information!

Catch 3 Pokemon – reward: 1 Dragon Scale, 1 Pride Rock, 1 Metal Coating, 1 Upgrade or 1 Sun Stone

– reward: 1 Dragon Scale, 1 Pride Rock, 1 Metal Coating, 1 Upgrade or 1 Sun Stone Catch 5 Pokemon – reward: 1 Sinnoh Stone or 1 Unova Stone

– reward: 1 Sinnoh Stone or 1 Unova Stone Evolve 1 Pokemon – reward: 300 Stardust

– reward: 300 Stardust Evolve 3 Pokemon – reward: 1000 Stardust

– reward: 1000 Stardust Evolve 5 Pokemon – reward: 2500 Stardust

Everything you need to know about Heroic Sage in Pokémon Go

The main attraction of the Wise Heroicity event is the debut of Lapras with a Blanche accessory, a new Costume Pokémon.

Three bonuses will be active during the event: double XP for evolving Pokémon, guaranteed two ++ Candies for evolving Pokémon, and longer duration of Lure Modules (total three hours).

Wise Heroicity: date and time in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s Wise Heroic event will be active until Monday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Have fun during the Heroic Sage event!