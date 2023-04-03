Pokémon GO: How to beat Cliff, Sierra and Arlo (April 2023) – Best counters

Pokémon GO the new one has started month of April of 2023 bringing many novelties to the title and, as we usually do, in this news we are going to review pokemon teams currently have the Leaders of Team GO Rocket, which last month got a major makeover on the occasion of the Takeover event.
Here we show you the Pokémon teams of Cliff, Sierra and Arlo and we recommend what are the best counters that you can use in combat to easily defeat them during this month.
How to find and defeat the leaders Cliff, Sierra and Arlo? – Better counters
As many of you already know, the leaders of Team GO Rocket; Cliff, Sierra and Arlo can be found by means of the Radar Rocket that are built with 6 mysterious components (which are obtained by defeating Team GO Rocket recruits in Pokéstops and flying balloons if we already have Trainer level 8). In our dedicated guide We will tell you step by step how to achieve these goals in case you have any further questions.
The point is that every time you get collect 6 mystery components you can create a Rocket Radar to go in search of one of the leaders (and then you will be given the opportunity to fight him). This process repeats with each of them, so that as you can see you have to fight a lot to be able to see the faces against the three.
Currently in April 2023 these are the Pokémon teams used by the three leaders of Team GO Rocket and the best counters to defeat them.
How To Defeat Leader Cliff (April 2023)
Currently Cliff always uses as Pokémon main to Larvitar. His team consists of the following Pokémon (he can use one of these variations):
- First Pokémon: larvitar.
- Second Pokemon: Kingdra, Sceptile or Skarmory.
- Third Pokémon: Swampert, Tyranitar or Gyarados.
Best counters against Larvitar
- kartana
- Kingler
- kyogre
- Zarude
- roserade
- tapu bulu
Best counters against Kingdra
- Mega Salamence
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Latios
- Palkia
- Dragonite
- Primal Groundon
Best counters against Sceptile
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Blazeken
- dark moltres
- hooh dark
- Reshiram
- Mega Pidgeot
Best counters against Skarmory
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Blazeken
- Reshiram
- dark moltres
- xurkitree
- dark entei
Best counters against Swampert
- kartana
- Zarude
- roserade
- tapu bulu
- Breloom
- celebi
Best counters against Tyranitar
- Lucario
- conkeldurr
- machamp
- Breloom
- Hariyama
- Sirfetch’d
Best counters against Gyarados
- dark raikou
- Mega Manectric
- xurkitree
- dark electivire
- dark shoes
- dark magnezone
How to defeat the leader Sierra (April 2023)
Currently Sierra always uses as Pokémon main to a Murkrow. You can battle with any of these random Pokémon:
- First Pokémon: Murkrow.
- Second Pokemon: Staraptor, Swampert or Steelix.
- Third Pokémon: Houndoom, Dragonite or Charizard.
Best counters against Murkrow
- Galarian Darmanitan
- xurkitree
- thundurus
- zacian
- Zekrom
- rampardos
Best counters against Staraptor
- dark raikou
- Mega Manectric
- dark shoes
- dark magnezone
- xurkitree
- dark electivire
Best counters against Swampert
- kartana
- Zarude
- roserade
- tapu bulu
- Breloom
- celebi
Best counters against Steelix
- Reshiram
- Terrakion
- pheromosa
- Lucario
- Galarian Darmanitan
- chandelure
Best counters against Houndoom
- Swampert
- rampardos
- Lucario
- conkeldurr
- gyarados
- kyogre
Best counters against Dragonite
- Galarian Darmanitan
- kyurem
- mamoswine
- Weavile
- glaceon
- jynx
Best counters against Charizard
- Mega Aerodactyl
- dark tyranitar
- rampardos
- Rhyperior
- Terrakion
- Tyrantum
How To Defeat Leader Arlo (April 2023)
Arlo is the last of the three team leaders of Team GO Rocket, to this day his main Pokémon is always a Teddiursa and can battle you with one of these random Pokémon:
- First Pokémon: Teddiursa.
- Second Pokemon: Golurk, Blaziken or Hypno.
- Third Pokémon: Banette, Scizor or Luxray.
Best counters against Teddiursa
- Terrakion
- pheromosa
- Lucario
- Keldeo
- conkeldurr
- blaziken
Best counters against Golurk
- kartana
- Galarian Darmanitan
- chandelure
- Gengar
- darkrai
- kyurem
Best counters against Blaziken
- Hoopa (Unleashed)
- Mewtwo
- Deoxys
- alakazam
- Espeon
- Galarian Articuno
Best counters against Hypno
- pheromosa
- chandelure
- Gengar
- darkrai
- hydreigon
- Giratin Origin
Best counters against Banette
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Banette
- dark mewtwo
- Mega Absol
- dark weavile
Best counters against Scizor
- Entei
- moltres
- Charizard
- Reshiram
- magmortar
- Arcanine
Best counters against Luxray
- Landorus
- mamoswine
- excadrill
- groundon
- Garchomp
- Rhyperior
Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.