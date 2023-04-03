Pokémon GO: How to beat Cliff, Sierra and Arlo (April 2023) – Best counters

Pokémon GO the new one has started month of April of 2023 bringing many novelties to the title and, as we usually do, in this news we are going to review pokemon teams currently have the Leaders of Team GO Rocket, which last month got a major makeover on the occasion of the Takeover event.

Here we show you the Pokémon teams of Cliff, Sierra and Arlo and we recommend what are the best counters that you can use in combat to easily defeat them during this month.

How to find and defeat the leaders Cliff, Sierra and Arlo? – Better counters

As many of you already know, the leaders of Team GO Rocket; Cliff, Sierra and Arlo can be found by means of the Radar Rocket that are built with 6 mysterious components (which are obtained by defeating Team GO Rocket recruits in Pokéstops and flying balloons if we already have Trainer level 8). In our dedicated guide We will tell you step by step how to achieve these goals in case you have any further questions.

The point is that every time you get collect 6 mystery components you can create a Rocket Radar to go in search of one of the leaders (and then you will be given the opportunity to fight him). This process repeats with each of them, so that as you can see you have to fight a lot to be able to see the faces against the three.

Currently in April 2023 these are the Pokémon teams used by the three leaders of Team GO Rocket and the best counters to defeat them.

How To Defeat Leader Cliff (April 2023)

Currently Cliff always uses as Pokémon main to Larvitar. His team consists of the following Pokémon (he can use one of these variations):

First Pokémon: larvitar.

larvitar. Second Pokemon: Kingdra, Sceptile or Skarmory.

Kingdra, Sceptile or Skarmory. Third Pokémon: Swampert, Tyranitar or Gyarados.

Best counters against Larvitar

kartana

Kingler

kyogre

Zarude

roserade

tapu bulu

Best counters against Kingdra

Mega Salamence

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Latios

Palkia

Dragonite

Primal Groundon

Best counters against Sceptile

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blazeken

dark moltres

hooh dark

Reshiram

Mega Pidgeot

Best counters against Skarmory

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blazeken

Reshiram

dark moltres

xurkitree

dark entei

Best counters against Swampert

kartana

Zarude

roserade

tapu bulu

Breloom

celebi

Best counters against Tyranitar

Lucario

conkeldurr

machamp

Breloom

Hariyama

Sirfetch’d

Best counters against Gyarados

dark raikou

Mega Manectric

xurkitree

dark electivire

dark shoes

dark magnezone

How to defeat the leader Sierra (April 2023)

Currently Sierra always uses as Pokémon main to a Murkrow. You can battle with any of these random Pokémon:

First Pokémon: Murkrow.

Murkrow. Second Pokemon: Staraptor, Swampert or Steelix.

Staraptor, Swampert or Steelix. Third Pokémon: Houndoom, Dragonite or Charizard.

Best counters against Murkrow

Galarian Darmanitan

xurkitree

thundurus

zacian

Zekrom

rampardos

Best counters against Staraptor

dark raikou

Mega Manectric

dark shoes

dark magnezone

xurkitree

dark electivire

Best counters against Swampert

kartana

Zarude

roserade

tapu bulu

Breloom

celebi

Best counters against Steelix

Reshiram

Terrakion

pheromosa

Lucario

Galarian Darmanitan

chandelure

Best counters against Houndoom

Swampert

rampardos

Lucario

conkeldurr

gyarados

kyogre

Best counters against Dragonite

Galarian Darmanitan

kyurem

mamoswine

Weavile

glaceon

jynx

Best counters against Charizard

Mega Aerodactyl

dark tyranitar

rampardos

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Tyrantum

How To Defeat Leader Arlo (April 2023)

Arlo is the last of the three team leaders of Team GO Rocket, to this day his main Pokémon is always a Teddiursa and can battle you with one of these random Pokémon:

First Pokémon: Teddiursa.

Teddiursa. Second Pokemon: Golurk, Blaziken or Hypno.

Golurk, Blaziken or Hypno. Third Pokémon: Banette, Scizor or Luxray.

Best counters against Teddiursa

Terrakion

pheromosa

Lucario

Keldeo

conkeldurr

blaziken

Best counters against Golurk

kartana

Galarian Darmanitan

chandelure

Gengar

darkrai

kyurem

Best counters against Blaziken

Hoopa (Unleashed)

Mewtwo

Deoxys

alakazam

Espeon

Galarian Articuno

Best counters against Hypno

pheromosa

chandelure

Gengar

darkrai

hydreigon

Giratin Origin

Best counters against Banette

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Banette

dark mewtwo

Mega Absol

dark weavile

Best counters against Scizor

Entei

moltres

Charizard

Reshiram

magmortar

Arcanine

Best counters against Luxray

Landorus

mamoswine

excadrill

groundon

Garchomp

Rhyperior

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



