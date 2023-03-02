Pokémon GO: How to beat Cliff, Sierra and Arlo (March 2023) – Best counters

Pokémon GO the new one has started month of March of 2023 bringing many novelties to the title and, as we usually do, in this news we are going to review pokemon teams currently have the Leaders of Team GO Rocket, which last month got a major makeover on the occasion of the Takeover event.
Here we show you the Pokémon teams of Cliff, Sierra and Arlo and we recommend what are the best counters that you can use in combat to easily defeat them during this month.
How to find and defeat the leaders Cliff, Sierra and Arlo? – Better counters
As many of you already know, the leaders of Team GO Rocket; Cliff, Sierra and Arlo can be found by means of the Radar Rocket that are built with 6 mysterious components (which are obtained by defeating Team GO Rocket recruits in Pokéstops and flying balloons if we already have Trainer level 8). In our dedicated guide We will tell you step by step how to achieve these goals in case you have any further questions.
The point is that every time you get collect 6 mystery components you can create a Rocket Radar to go in search of one of the leaders (and then you will be given the opportunity to fight him). This process is repeated with each one of them, so that as you can see, you have to fight a lot to be able to face off against all three.
Currently in March 2023 these are the Pokémon teams used by the three leaders of Team GO Rocket and the best counters to defeat them.
How To Defeat Leader Cliff (March 2023)
Currently Cliff always uses as Pokémon main to Magnemite. His team consists of the following Pokémon (he can use one of these variations):
- First Pokemon: Magnemite.
- Second Pokemon: Venusaur, Omastar or Pinsir.
- Third Pokémon: Camerupt, Tyranitar or Sharpedo.
Best counters against Magnemite
- excadrill
- dark mamoswine
- dark golurk
- Garchomp
- Landorus
- Mega Blaziken
Best counters against Venusaur
- Mewtwo
- Hoopa (Unleashed)
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Reshiram
- Mewtwo
- Deoxys (Attack form)
Best counters against Omastar
- kartana
- xurkitree
- Zarude
- roserade
- tapu bulu
- Breloom
Best counters against Pinsir
- Mega Charizard Y
- dark moltres
- hooh dark
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Charizard X
- dark entei
Best counters against Camerupt
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Gyarados
- dark swampert
- Dark Feraligatr
- kyogre
- Kingler
Best counters against Tyranitar
- Lucario
- conkeldurr
- machamp
- Breloom
- Hariyama
- Sirfetch’d
Best counters against Sharpedo
- kartana
- pheromosa
- xurkitree
- Terrakion
- Lucario
- thundurus
How to defeat the leader Sierra (March 2023)
Currently Sierra always uses as Pokémon main to a Beldum. You can battle with any of these random Pokémon:
- First Pokémon: Beldum.
- Second Pokemon: Lapras, Flygon or Sharpedo.
- Third Pokémon: Houndoom, Alakazam or Shiftry.
Best counters against Beldum
- Reshiram
- chandelure
- darmanitan
- Gengar
- volcano
- darkrai
Best counters against Lapras
- kartana
- xurkitree
- Terrakion
- pheromosa
- Lucario
- thundurus
Best counters against Flygon
- dark mamoswine
- dark weavile
- Galarian Darmanitan
- dark mewtwo
- dark abomasnow
- glaceon
Best counters against Sharpedo
- kartana
- pheromosa
- xurkitree
- Terrakion
- Lucario
- thundurus
Best counters against Houndoom
- Swampert
- rampardos
- Lucario
- conkeldurr
- gyarados
- kyogre
Best counters against Alakazam
- pheromosa
- chandelure
- Gengar
- darkrai
- hoopa
- Giratina (Origin)
Best counters against Shiftry
- Mega Beedrill
- pheromosa
- dark pinsir
- dark scizor
- Mega Scizor
- dark scyther
How to defeat the leader Arlo (March 2023)
Arlo is the last of the three team leaders of Team GO Rocket, to this day his main Pokémon is always a Nidoran (male) and can battle you with one of these random Pokémon:
- First Pokémon: Nidoran (male).
- Second Pokemon: Crobat, Cradily or Steelix.
- Third Pokémon: Scizor, Charizard or Armaldo.
Best counters against Nidoran (male)
- Hoopa (Unleashed)
- Mewtwo
- Deoxys (Attack form)
- alakazam
- Espeon
- Azelf
Best counters against Crobat
- Mega Latios
- Mega Manectric
- Mewtwo
- Hoopa Unleashed
- Mega Slowbro
- Mega Latias
Best counters against Cradily
- Galarian Darmanitan
- pheromosa
- Terrakion
- metagross
- Lucario
- Keldeo
Best counters against Steelix
- Reshiram
- Terrakion
- pheromosa
- Lucario
- Galarian Darmanitan
- chandelure
Best counters against Scizor
- Entei
- moltres
- Charizard
- Reshiram
- magmortar
- Arcanine
Best counters against Charizard
- Mega Aerodactyl
- dark tyranitar
- rampardos
- Rhyperior
- Terrakion
- Tyrantrum
Best counters against Armaldo
- kyogre
- dark metagross
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Blastoise
- dark swampert
- Mega Aerodactyl
Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016.