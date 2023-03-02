Pokémon GO: How to beat Cliff, Sierra and Arlo (March 2023) – Best counters

Pokémon GO the new one has started month of March of 2023 bringing many novelties to the title and, as we usually do, in this news we are going to review pokemon teams currently have the Leaders of Team GO Rocket, which last month got a major makeover on the occasion of the Takeover event.

Here we show you the Pokémon teams of Cliff, Sierra and Arlo and we recommend what are the best counters that you can use in combat to easily defeat them during this month.

How to find and defeat the leaders Cliff, Sierra and Arlo? – Better counters

As many of you already know, the leaders of Team GO Rocket; Cliff, Sierra and Arlo can be found by means of the Radar Rocket that are built with 6 mysterious components (which are obtained by defeating Team GO Rocket recruits in Pokéstops and flying balloons if we already have Trainer level 8). In our dedicated guide We will tell you step by step how to achieve these goals in case you have any further questions.

The point is that every time you get collect 6 mystery components you can create a Rocket Radar to go in search of one of the leaders (and then you will be given the opportunity to fight him). This process is repeated with each one of them, so that as you can see, you have to fight a lot to be able to face off against all three.

Currently in March 2023 these are the Pokémon teams used by the three leaders of Team GO Rocket and the best counters to defeat them.

How To Defeat Leader Cliff (March 2023)

Currently Cliff always uses as Pokémon main to Magnemite. His team consists of the following Pokémon (he can use one of these variations):

First Pokemon: Magnemite.

Magnemite. Second Pokemon: Venusaur, Omastar or Pinsir.

Venusaur, Omastar or Pinsir. Third Pokémon: Camerupt, Tyranitar or Sharpedo.

Best counters against Magnemite

excadrill

dark mamoswine

dark golurk

Garchomp

Landorus

Mega Blaziken

Best counters against Venusaur

Mewtwo

Hoopa (Unleashed)

Galarian Darmanitan

Reshiram

Mewtwo

Deoxys (Attack form)

Best counters against Omastar

kartana

xurkitree

Zarude

roserade

tapu bulu

Breloom

Best counters against Pinsir

Mega Charizard Y

dark moltres

hooh dark

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Charizard X

dark entei

Best counters against Camerupt

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

dark swampert

Dark Feraligatr

kyogre

Kingler

Best counters against Tyranitar

Lucario

conkeldurr

machamp

Breloom

Hariyama

Sirfetch’d

Best counters against Sharpedo

kartana

pheromosa

xurkitree

Terrakion

Lucario

thundurus

How to defeat the leader Sierra (March 2023)

Currently Sierra always uses as Pokémon main to a Beldum. You can battle with any of these random Pokémon:

First Pokémon: Beldum.

Beldum. Second Pokemon: Lapras, Flygon or Sharpedo.

Lapras, Flygon or Sharpedo. Third Pokémon: Houndoom, Alakazam or Shiftry.

Best counters against Beldum

Reshiram

chandelure

darmanitan

Gengar

volcano

darkrai

Best counters against Lapras

kartana

xurkitree

Terrakion

pheromosa

Lucario

thundurus

Best counters against Flygon

dark mamoswine

dark weavile

Galarian Darmanitan

dark mewtwo

dark abomasnow

glaceon

Best counters against Sharpedo

kartana

pheromosa

xurkitree

Terrakion

Lucario

thundurus

Best counters against Houndoom

Swampert

rampardos

Lucario

conkeldurr

gyarados

kyogre

Best counters against Alakazam

pheromosa

chandelure

Gengar

darkrai

hoopa

Giratina (Origin)

Best counters against Shiftry

Mega Beedrill

pheromosa

dark pinsir

dark scizor

Mega Scizor

dark scyther

How to defeat the leader Arlo (March 2023)

Arlo is the last of the three team leaders of Team GO Rocket, to this day his main Pokémon is always a Nidoran (male) and can battle you with one of these random Pokémon:

First Pokémon: Nidoran (male).

Nidoran (male). Second Pokemon: Crobat, Cradily or Steelix.

Crobat, Cradily or Steelix. Third Pokémon: Scizor, Charizard or Armaldo.

Best counters against Nidoran (male)

Hoopa (Unleashed)

Mewtwo

Deoxys (Attack form)

alakazam

Espeon

Azelf

Best counters against Crobat

Mega Latios

Mega Manectric

Mewtwo

Hoopa Unleashed

Mega Slowbro

Mega Latias

Best counters against Cradily

Galarian Darmanitan

pheromosa

Terrakion

metagross

Lucario

Keldeo

Best counters against Steelix

Reshiram

Terrakion

pheromosa

Lucario

Galarian Darmanitan

chandelure

Best counters against Scizor

Entei

moltres

Charizard

Reshiram

magmortar

Arcanine

Best counters against Charizard

Mega Aerodactyl

dark tyranitar

rampardos

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Tyrantrum

Best counters against Armaldo

kyogre

dark metagross

Mega Swampert

Mega Blastoise

dark swampert

Mega Aerodactyl

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016.




