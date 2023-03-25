Pokémon GO: How to beat Mega-Medicham in raids? – Better counters

Pokémon GO received yesterday the debut in the mega raids from pokemon Mega Medicham as part of the new Festival of Colors 2023 event. Therefore, from this Wednesday March 8 From 2023 we can face the mega evolution of Medicham in the Niantic mobile game. If you want to know all your details in depth and know how to defeat it easily, here we show you which are the best pokmon to beat it.

Give a colorful touch to your week. The Festival of Colors has already begun #PokemonGO!https://t.co/uxc6QBSdWC#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/Hh0aUrTm6j— Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) March 8, 2023

Mega-Medicham in Pokémon GO raids: Dates

Mega-Medicham’s appearance in raids is, as usual, Limited Time. Therefore this Pokémon is only available for a few days to battle in Pokémon GO Mega Raids. Specifically, be present during the following dates:

Available from: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Until the: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Characteristics of Mega-Medicham

Mega-Medicham is a Mega Evolution Pokémon Fighting and Psychic type very powerful. It is the mega evolved version of the third generation creature and knowing its characteristics we know that its main Weaknesses are Flying, Ghost and Fairy types (and its main resistances are Fighting and Rock types).

Keep in mind, also, that among the characteristics of Mega-Medicham’s attributes we know that it has 205 attack, 179 defense and 155 stamina. His CP total can reach 2495 at level 40 (2821 at level 50) and has attacks like Psychic, Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic, Dynamic Punch, and Boost Punch.

Best Mega Medicham Counters

In such a way you prepare for the Mega-Medicham raids below. we recommend some of the best counters for this Mega Evolved Pokémon. Keep in mind the following Pokémon and movements to do a lot of damage in combat and remember to do the raids with at least 5-6 players or more to have a chance of success.

Mega Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball.

Lick and Shadow Ball. Mega Banette: Umbra Claw and Shadow Ball.

Umbra Claw and Shadow Ball. Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Magical Shine.

Charm and Magical Shine. Mega Pidgeot: Tornado and Brave Bird.

Tornado and Brave Bird. Mega Alakazam: Psychocut and Shadow Ball.

Psychocut and Shadow Ball. Chandelier: Misfortune and Shadow Ball.

Misfortune and Shadow Ball. Giratin Origin: Umbra Claw and Umbro Strike.

Umbra Claw and Umbro Strike. Mega Charizard Y: Air Slash and Fiery Ring.

Air Slash and Fiery Ring. Mega Blaziken: Spin Fire and Bold Bird.

Spin Fire and Bold Bird. Lunala: Tajo Areo and Shadow Ball.

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016.