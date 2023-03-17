Pokémon GO: How to beat Mega-Salamence in raids? | best counters

Pokémon GO received this morning debut in the mega raids pokemon Mega Salamence as part of the new Twinkling Fantasy event. Therefore, from this Tuesday January 10 of 2023 we can face the mega evolution of Salamence. If you want to know all your details in depth and know how to defeat it easily, here we show you what are the best pokemon to beat it.

Tell your friends and head out on an adventure during the Twinkling Fantasy event, from January 10-16, 2023. https://t.co/X9Sd7WY525 #MythicalWishes pic.twitter.com/NlHTy0c1KY– Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) January 4, 2023

Mega-Salamence in Pokémon GO raids: Dates

Mega Salamence’s appearance in raids is, as usual, Limited Time. Therefore this Pokémon is only available for a few days to fight in Pokémon GO Mega Raids. Specifically, it will be present during the following dates:

Available from: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Available until: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Salamence Characteristics

Mega Salamence is a Mega Evolution Pokemon Dragon and Flying type very powerful. It is the mega evolved version of the third generation creature and knowing its characteristics we know that its main Weaknesses are Ice, Rock, Dragon and Fairy types (and its main resistances are Fighting, Bug, Fire, Water, Ground and Grass types).

Keep in mind, also, that among the characteristics of Mega-Salamence’s attributes we know that it has 310 attack, 251 defense and 216 stamina. Your total PC can reach 5,031 at level 40 and has attacks such as Bite, Fire Fang, Dragon Tail, Flare, Hydro Pump, or Wraith Comet.

Best Mega Salamence counters

With such prepare you for the incursions of Mega-Salamence next you we recommend some of the best counters for this Mega Evolved Pokémon. Keep in mind the following Pokémon and movements to do a lot of damage in combat and remember to do the raids with at least 5-6 players or more to have a chance of success.

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice and Avalanche Fang.

Ice and Avalanche Fang. Kyurem: Dragon Tail and Blizzard.

Dragon Tail and Blizzard. Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche.

Powder Snow and Avalanche. Weavile: Song Ice Cream and Avalanche.

Song Ice Cream and Avalanche. Glaceon: Frost Mist and Avalanche.

Frost Mist and Avalanche. Jynx: Frost Mist and Avalanche.

Frost Mist and Avalanche. Frostmoth: Powder Snow and Ice Lightning.

Powder Snow and Ice Lightning. Vanillaxe: Frost Mist and Blizzard.

Frost Mist and Blizzard. Porygon-Z: Set Target and Blizzard.

Set Target and Blizzard. Mewtwo: Psychocut and Ice Beam.

Pokémon Gois available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



