Pokémon GO: how to choose if Burmy evolves into Wormadam or Mothim

Burmy, wormdam and mothim are the pokemon #412, #413 and #414 from the National PokéDex and are available at Pokémon GO. In this Pokémon GO guide we tell you how its evolutions work, how to evolve Burmy into Wormadam and how to evolve Burmy into Mothim:

Burmy, Wormadam and Mothim in Pokémon GO: how to choose Burmy’s evolution?

If you have captured a Burmy in Pokémon GO and you have enough Burmy Candies for it to evolve, surely a question will invade you: how to choose which pokemon to evolve? The answer is that the Pokémon Burmy will evolve into will depend on its gender and nothing else.

If Burmy is female by evolving it we will obtain wormdam .

If Burmy is maleby evolving it we will obtain mothim.

We leave you a table that we can see from the entries of the PokéDex of these Pokémon:

Female Burmys evolve into Wormadam and male Burmys evolve into Mothim.

Burmy’s Shape/Color (Plant Trunk, Sand Trunk and Garbage Trunk) it does not influence at all when it comes to evolving it beyond establishing the Form of Wormadam if the evolved Burmy is female.

How to evolve Burmy to Wormadam in Pokémon GO?

Wormadam is Pokémon #413 in the National PokéDex. To get Wormadam in Pokémon GO, we must evolve into a female Burmy (any Form) giving him 50 Burmy Candies.

Female Burmys evolve into Wormadam

The resulting Wormadam will have the same Form as the Burmy we have evolved (Plant Trunk, Sand Trunk or Garbage Trunk).

How to evolve Burmy to Mothim in Pokémon GO?

Mothim is Pokémon #414 in the National PokéDex. To get Mothim in Pokémon GO, we must evolve into a male Burmy (any Form) giving him 50 Burmy Candies.

Male Burmys evolve into Mothim

Mothim does not have any additional Formes, so no matter what Form the evolved Burmy had (Grass Trunk, Sand Trunk, or Junk Trunk), the Mothim will always be the same in base appearance.

