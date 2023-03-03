Pokémon GO: How to get Melmetal with Willow’s Closet research

the singular pokemon melmetal seventh generation is one of the most special pokemon that can be obtained in Pokémon GO and, now, on the occasion of the recently released Season 10: Rising Heroes, the players we have a new opportunity to get hold of this Steel-type creature. As?

very easy thanks to the new special investigation which is available both in Spain and in the rest of the world titled “Willow’s Closet”. If you don’t want to lose the opportunity to get melmetalpay attention because next we give you All the details to carry out this mission.

How to unlock Willow’s Closet special research?

The Special Investigation Willow’s Closet from Pokémon GO is now available to unlock in Pokémon GO from the start of Season 10: Rising Heroes.

He requirement to obtain it in your game journal is as follows:

You can receive the inquiry just buying a ticket for the same for $4.99 in the in-game store (or the equivalent in your local currency).

for the same in the in-game store (or the equivalent in your local currency). This ticket can be purchased from March 1 from 2023 and at the latest Until the 1st of June 2023 at 10:00.

from 2023 and at the latest 2023 at 10:00. Once you have purchased the ticket, keep in mind that you will have as deadline until June 1 at 10:00 to complete their various tasks.

As you can see, the special investigation of Melmetal and Willow it is paid and it is only available to players who decide to purchase it with real money. You can’t use pokecoins to acquire a research ticket.

Willow’s Closet Special Research Tasks and Rewards

The special investigation Willow’s Closet is consists of a total of 1 phase with up to 6 tasks different. If we manage to complete them all before June 1 at 10:00 a.m., we can receive their final rewards, among which are different clothes for the avatar inspired by Professor Willow and a guaranteed meeting with the singular pokemon melmetalwho will also know exclusively the special movement Double Ironfist.

here below you we show the tasks and rewards from the special investigation Willow’s Closet:

phase 1/1

Catch 10 Pokemon: Willow’s glasses.

Willow’s glasses. Catch 20 Pokemon: Willow’s Gloves.

Willow’s Gloves. Catch 30 Pokemon: Willow’s pants.

Willow’s pants. Catch 40 Pokémon : Willow jacket.

: Willow jacket. Catch 50 Pokemon : Willow’s boots.

: Willow’s boots. Transfer 30 Pokémon: 25 Meltan Candies.

Stage Rewards : encounter with Melmetal (knows the special move Double Ironfist), 809 XP and 809 Stardust.

Pokémon GOis available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



