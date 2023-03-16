Pokémon GO: How to get shiny Jirachi with research Wish Granted

the singular pokemon jirachi of third generation now it can get in its shiny version in Pokémon GO. On the occasion of the great event of the hoenn tour players of Niantic’s mobile title can now unlock a master research related to this Pokémon both in Spain and in the rest of the world. If you don’t want to lose the opportunity to Get Shiny Jirachipay attention because below we give you all the details to carry out your investigation “Wish Granted”.

prepare your #MythicalWishes:

How to unlock research Wish Granted?

The masterful research wish granted pokemon go already is available to unlock in Pokémon GO. He requirement to obtain it in your game journal is the following:

You can receive the inquiry buying a ticket for 5.99 in the in-game store.

in the in-game store. This entry is available as additional part from the Pokémon GO Hoenn (Global) Tour event.

from the Pokémon GO Hoenn (Global) Tour event. You can only buy the ticket from February 20 to March 20 2023 at 19:00 CET (10:00 PST).

As you can see, Jirachi’s masterful research it is paid and is only available to players who decide to purchase it. But also, it is also limited time, since you only have one month to buy a ticket in the in-game store. After that time it will no longer be possible to unlock the research, even if the players who have bought it they can complete it whenever they want in your accounts.

It is worth mentioning that this magisterial investigation can also be unlocked in your diary if you have previously completed paid research titled “GO Tour: Hoenn – An Unsettling Alliance”, which players who have purchased a ticket for the face-to-face event of the Hoenn Tour in Las Vegas.

Master Research Tasks and Rewards Wish Granted

From what we know to date, the Wish Granted Master Research was It will consist of a total of 6 phases different tasks. At the time of writing this news they are only the first 2 phases availablesince the following ones need the passage of several days to unlock.

here below you we show the tasks and rewards which can now be carried out:

phase 1/6

Catch 385 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region: 385 XP.

385 XP. Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region: 385 XP.

385 XP. Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region: 385 XP.

385 XP. Get a gold Hoenn badge: 30 Ultra Ball

Stage Rewards : 10 Kyogre candies, 10 Groudon candies and 10 Rayquaza candies.

phase 2/6

Have 10 best partners: 1 Pokocho.

1 Pokocho. Get a heart with your partner for 14 consecutive days: 1 Pokocho.

Stage Rewards : 3850 XP and 3 Rare Candy.

Phase 3 to 6

[Próximamente disponibles…]

As we say, the rest of the phases they are still a mystery. However, in one of the next phases, players will be able to obtain as a reward a guaranteed meeting with Jirachi shiny. If you also want to get hold of him, you know, don’t take too long to purchase a ticket for this unique investigation.

Pokémon GOis available free for Android and iOS since 2016.




