Pokémon GO in April 2023: Lugia, Landorus Avatar Form, Tapu Bulu, events…

The month of April of 2023 comes loaded with changes and news for Pokémon GO. Here we collect what are all the events, raids and more in Pokémon GO in April 2023. We leave you with all the information just below:
Pokémon GO in April 2023: all events, Raids, wild Pokémon…
Below we leave you with an infographic that summarizes all the content of Pokémon GO in April 2023. We remind you that this content is part of the Season 10: Rising Heroes.
All Pokémon GO events during April 2023: complete list
These are the events that will be available during the month of April 2023:
All Pokémon GO Raids and Mega Raids in April 2023: complete list
During the month of April 2023, the following Pokémon will be available in raids:
5 Star Raids in Pokémon GO in April 2023
In April 2023 we have lugia, Landorus Avatar Form and tapu bulu in 5 Star Raids.
|Pokemon
|Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?
|Dates and times
|lugia
|Yeah
|From 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/11/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Landorus Avatar Form
|Yeah
|From 04/11/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/17/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|tapu bulu
|Yeah
|From 04/17/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 05/02/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
4 Star Raids/Mega Raids in Pokémon GO in April 2023
In April 2023 we have Mega Alakazam, Mega Lopunny, Mega Blastoise and Mega Slowbro in Mega Raids.
|Pokemon
|Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?
|Dates and times
|Mega Alakazam
|Yeah
|From 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/04/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Mega Lopunny
|Yeah
|From 04/04/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/11/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Mega Blastoise
|Yeah
|From 04/11/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/17/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Mega Slowbro
|Yeah
|From 04/17/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/02/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
Raid Time Events in Pokémon GO in April 2023
In April 2023 it will be possible to capture the Pokémon from the Five Star Raids at specific dates and times in addition to their usual schedule.
|Pokemon
|Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?
|Dates and times
|lugia
|Yeah
|04/05/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Landorus Avatar Form
|Yeah
|04/12/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|tapu bulu
|Yeah
|04/19/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) and
04/26/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
Pokémon Featured in Pokémon GO in April 2023: complete list
Here we leave you with the list of Pokémon GO Featured Pokémon during April 2023: exeggcute, shellder, Trapinch and Tangela.
|Pokemon
|Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?
|Dates and times
|bonuses
|exeggcute
|Yeah
|04/04/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Double Candy for catching Pokémon
|shellder
|Yeah
|04/11/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Double Candy for transferring Pokémon
|Trapinch
|Yeah
|04/18/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Double XP for Evolving Pokémon
|Tangela
|Yeah
|04/25/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Double Stardust for catching Pokémon
Research Achievement Pokémon in April 2023
The Pokémon that will appear on the Research Achievement completing seven Field Research Tasks during the month of April 2023 are the following: Parasect, pinsir, snorlax, Gible, furfrou and goomy.
|Pokemon
|Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?
|Dates and times
|Parasect
|No
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
|pinsir
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
|snorlax
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
|Gible
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
|furfrou
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
|goomy
|No
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with many aspects of the game, including how to get Pokémon to return from Gyms or how to redeem promotional codes.