Pokémon GO in April 2023: Lugia, Landorus Avatar Form, Tapu Bulu, events…

The month of April of 2023 comes loaded with changes and news for Pokémon GO. Here we collect what are all the events, raids and more in Pokémon GO in April 2023. We leave you with all the information just below:

Pokémon GO in April 2023: all events, Raids, wild Pokémon…

Below we leave you with an infographic that summarizes all the content of Pokémon GO in April 2023. We remind you that this content is part of the Season 10: Rising Heroes.

Enlarge Pokémon GO Agenda for April 2023 | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

All Pokémon GO events during April 2023: complete list

These are the events that will be available during the month of April 2023:

All Pokémon GO Raids and Mega Raids in April 2023: complete list

During the month of April 2023, the following Pokémon will be available in raids:

5 Star Raids in Pokémon GO in April 2023

In April 2023 we have lugia, Landorus Avatar Form and tapu bulu in 5 Star Raids.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times lugia Yeah From 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/11/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Landorus Avatar Form Yeah From 04/11/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/17/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) tapu bulu Yeah From 04/17/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 05/02/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

4 Star Raids/Mega Raids in Pokémon GO in April 2023

In April 2023 we have Mega Alakazam, Mega Lopunny, Mega Blastoise and Mega Slowbro in Mega Raids.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times Mega Alakazam Yeah From 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/04/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Mega Lopunny Yeah From 04/04/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/11/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Mega Blastoise Yeah From 04/11/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/17/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Mega Slowbro Yeah From 04/17/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/02/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

Raid Time Events in Pokémon GO in April 2023

In April 2023 it will be possible to capture the Pokémon from the Five Star Raids at specific dates and times in addition to their usual schedule.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times lugia Yeah 04/05/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Landorus Avatar Form Yeah 04/12/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) tapu bulu Yeah 04/19/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) and

04/26/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Pokémon Featured in Pokémon GO in April 2023: complete list

Here we leave you with the list of Pokémon GO Featured Pokémon during April 2023: exeggcute, shellder, Trapinch and Tangela.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times bonuses exeggcute Yeah 04/04/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double Candy for catching Pokémon shellder Yeah 04/11/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double Candy for transferring Pokémon Trapinch Yeah 04/18/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double XP for Evolving Pokémon Tangela Yeah 04/25/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Research Achievement Pokémon in April 2023

The Pokémon that will appear on the Research Achievement completing seven Field Research Tasks during the month of April 2023 are the following: Parasect, pinsir, snorlax, Gible, furfrou and goomy.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times Parasect No From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET pinsir Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET snorlax Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET Gible Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET furfrou Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET goomy No From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET

In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with many aspects of the game, including how to get Pokémon to return from Gyms or how to redeem promotional codes.