Pokémon GO in February 2023: calendar of events, Raid bosses and shiny copies – Pokémon GO

One more month has arrived at Pokémon GO and Niantic has revealed all the raid bosses which we can access in February 2023. Although we already knew some like Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre or Rayquaza thanks to the celebrations of the Hoenn Tour of Las Vegas and the Hoenn Global Tour, there are a large number of interesting specimens that are worth it.

In addition, the second month of the year also brings us a large amount of events very striking and, therefore, in the following guide, we leave you all calendar details monthly so that you keep a good supply of Pokéballs.

All the raid bosses of February 2023 in Pokémon GO

In February 2023 We find in Pokémon GO a large number of very interesting raid bosses such as Registeel, Tapu Lele or Deoxys. This month is loaded with powerful Pokémon that every Pokédex should have. For this reason, we leave you all computer by date and rarity below:

The #PokemonGOTour, Valentine’s Day and the Takeover of Team GO Rocket? It seems that February is quite loaded in #PokemonGO… Read on to find out what awaits you in February. ⬇️#MythicalWishes pic.twitter.com/JQGq5xKgIU – Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) February 1, 2023

1 star

Alolan Grimer, Shinx, Bronzor, Klink, Helioptile: they will be available until February 5 as part of the Crackling Voltage event.

they will be available until February 5 as part of the Crackling Voltage event. Trecko, Torchic and Mudkip: from February 22 to 24 as part of the Hoenn Global event.

3 star

Venomoth, Wezing Galar, Jolteon, Mawile: available until February 5 as part of the Crackling Voltage event.

available until February 5 as part of the Crackling Voltage event. Grovyle, Combusken, Marshtomp: they will be available from February 22 to 24 as part of the Hoenn Global event.

5 stars

Register: from February 1 to 8.

from February 1 to 8. Tapu Lele: from February 8 to 15.

from February 8 to 15. Regirock: from February 15 to 22.

from February 15 to 22. Rayquaza: from February 22 to March 1.

Mega Raids

Mega Gengar: from February 1 to 8.

from February 1 to 8. Mega Gardevoir: from February 8 to 15.

from February 8 to 15. Mega Pidgeot: from February 15 to 22.

from February 15 to 22. Mega Latios and Latias: from February 22 to March 1.





Team GO Rocket in February 2023

How could it be otherwise, the Team GO Rocket He is also doing his own thing and if you have to think about facing him, do not forget to consult our advice to defeat them in February 2023. The same happens with the leader, Giovanni, who already has his team ready to face us. Luckily, with good preparation, it’s history.

February Events: Community Day, Valentine’s Day and much more

crackling voltage: This event is held from January 27 to February 5 with the Electric Type Pokémon as protagonists. Tapu Koko and Helioptile lead this one in a celebration full of sparkling specimens.

This event is held from January 27 to February 5 with the Electric Type Pokémon as protagonists. Tapu Koko and Helioptile lead this one in a celebration full of sparkling specimens. Community Day: Like every month, February welcomes this long-awaited day. On this occasion, we have Noibat as the protagonist. It will be held on February 5.

Like every month, February welcomes this long-awaited day. On this occasion, we have Noibat as the protagonist. It will be held on February 5. Hoenm Tour from Las Vegas: those who participate in person at the Las Vegas event will be able to capture Kyogre and Groudon in their Primal Form.

those who participate in person at the Las Vegas event will be able to capture Kyogre and Groudon in their Primal Form. Hoenn Global Tour: in the worldwide event the protagonists will be Latias, Latios and Rayquaza. It will be held from February 22 to 24.

in the worldwide event the protagonists will be Latias, Latios and Rayquaza. It will be held from February 22 to 24. Valentine’s Day: February is the month of love and Pokémon GO does not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate it with an event full of charming Pokémon.





Featured Hour

As part of February and to get copies with bonuses or in its variant shinywe can participate in the Featured Hour of February 2023. It is celebrated every Tuesday in the afternoon and are a great way to increase our collection of good specimens in a simple way.