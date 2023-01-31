Pokémon GO in February 2023: Rayquaza, Deoxys, Groudon and Kyogre Primals, events…

The month of February of 2023 comes loaded with changes Y news to Pokémon GO. Here we collect what are all the events, raids and more in Pokémon GO in February 2023. Let’s go there:

Pokémon GO in February 2023: all the information

Below we leave you with the official image of Niantic in which it is announced all the content of Pokémon GO in February 2023. We remind you that we are still in the Season of Unique Wishes.

Enlarge Pokémon GO Agenda for February 2023 (in English)

All Pokémon GO events during February 2023: complete list

According to Niantic, these are the events that will be available during the month of February 2023:

crackling voltage : takes place from Friday 01/27/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to Sunday 02/05/2023 at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

Takeover of Team GO Rocket : takes place from Wednesday 02/01/2023 at 00:00 (local time) to Sunday 02/05/2023 at 23:59 (local time).

February Community Day : It is held on Sunday 02/05/2023 from 2:00 p.m. (local time) to 5:00 p.m. (local time).

Valentine’s Day Event : held from 02/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/14/2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Luvdisc Limited Research : is held on 02/11/2023 from 2:00 p.m. (local time) to 5:00 p.m. (local time).

GO Fighting Day: Vulpix : is held on 02/12/2023 from 00:00 (local time) to 23:59 (local time).

Primal Tremor : held from 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/24/2023 at 10:00 p.m. (local time).

Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global): held on 02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and on 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) .

All Pokémon GO Raids and Mega Raids in February 2023: complete list

During the month of February 2023, the following Pokémon will be available in Raid Battles:

5 Star Raids in Pokémon GO in February 2023

In February 2023 we have Registeel, Tapu Lele, Regirock and Rayquaza in the 5 Star Raids.

Pokemon Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor Dates and times registered Yes From 02/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Tapu Lele Yes (for the first time in Pokémon GO) From 02/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/15/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) regirock Yes From 02/15/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Rayquaza Yes From 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

4 Star Raids/Mega Raids in Pokémon GO in February 2023

In February 2023 we have Mega Gengar, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Latios and Mega Latias in the Mega raids.

Pokemon Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor Dates and times Mega Gengar Yes From 02/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Mega Gardevoir Yes From 02/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/15/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Mega Pidgeot Yes From 02/15/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Yes

Yes

From 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

From 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

Raid Time Events in Pokémon GO in February 2023

In February 2023 it will be possible to catch certain Pokémon in Raids at specific dates and times. They are Registeel, Tapu Lele, Regirock, and Rayquaza.

Pokemon Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor date and time registered Yes 02/01/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Tapu Lele Yes (for the first time in Pokémon GO) 02/08/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time) regirock Yes 02/15/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Rayquaza Yes 02/22/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Pokémon GO Tour Raids: Hoenn (Global)

During the February 25 and 26, 2023 there will be Special raids that coincide with the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global) event. We can capture all forms of Deoxys Already Primal Groudon and Kyogre. Deoxys arrives as part of the Five Star Raids, with Groudon and Kyogre Primal Raids replacing the Mega (Four Star) Raids.

Pokemon Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor Dates and times Deoxys Normal Form

Deoxys Attack Form

Deoxys Defense Form

Deoxys Speed ​​Form Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes 02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)

02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)

02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)

02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) Primal Groudon Yes 02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) Primal Kyogre Yes 02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)

Pokémon Featured in Pokémon GO in February 2023: complete list

Here we leave you with the list of Pokémon GO Featured Pokémon during February 2023:

Pokemon Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor Dates and times Additional notes Pidgey Yes 02/07/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double XP for Evolving Pokémon woobat Yes 02/14/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double Stardust for catching Pokémon jigglypuff Yes 02/21/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double XP for catching Pokémon slakoth Yes 02/28/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double Candy for catching Pokémon

Research Achievement Pokémon in February 2023

The Pokémon that will appear on the Research Achievement completing seven Field Research Tasks during the month of February 2023 are the following: Mr. Mime de Galar, Delibird, Bagon, Deino, Furfrou and Goomy. Everyone except Goomy can be Shiny/Variocolor when we run into them.

Pokemon Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor Dates and times Mr. Mime de Galar Yes From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023 Delibird Yes From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023 Bagon Yes From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023 deino Yes From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023 furfrou Yes From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023 goomy Not From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023

Font: Twitter/PokemonGoApp