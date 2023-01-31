Pokémon GO in February 2023: Rayquaza, Deoxys, Groudon and Kyogre Primals, events…

The month of February of 2023 comes loaded with changes Y news to Pokémon GO. Here we collect what are all the events, raids and more in Pokémon GO in February 2023. Let’s go there:
Pokémon GO in February 2023: all the information
Below we leave you with the official image of Niantic in which it is announced all the content of Pokémon GO in February 2023. We remind you that we are still in the Season of Unique Wishes.
All Pokémon GO events during February 2023: complete list
According to Niantic, these are the events that will be available during the month of February 2023:
All Pokémon GO Raids and Mega Raids in February 2023: complete list
During the month of February 2023, the following Pokémon will be available in Raid Battles:
5 Star Raids in Pokémon GO in February 2023
|Pokemon
|Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor
|Dates and times
|registered
|Yes
|From 02/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Tapu Lele
|Yes (for the first time in Pokémon GO)
|From 02/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/15/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|regirock
|Yes
|From 02/15/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Rayquaza
|Yes
|From 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
4 Star Raids/Mega Raids in Pokémon GO in February 2023
|Pokemon
|Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor
|Dates and times
|Mega Gengar
|Yes
|From 02/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Mega Gardevoir
|Yes
|From 02/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/15/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Mega Pidgeot
|Yes
|From 02/15/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Mega Latios
|Yes
|From 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
Raid Time Events in Pokémon GO in February 2023
|Pokemon
|Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor
|date and time
|registered
|Yes
|02/01/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Tapu Lele
|Yes (for the first time in Pokémon GO)
|02/08/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|regirock
|Yes
|02/15/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Rayquaza
|Yes
|02/22/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
Pokémon GO Tour Raids: Hoenn (Global)
During the February 25 and 26, 2023 there will be Special raids that coincide with the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global) event. We can capture all forms of Deoxys Already Primal Groudon and Kyogre. Deoxys arrives as part of the Five Star Raids, with Groudon and Kyogre Primal Raids replacing the Mega (Four Star) Raids.
|Pokemon
|Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor
|Dates and times
|Deoxys Normal Form
|Yes
|02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)
|Primal Groudon
|Yes
|02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)
|Primal Kyogre
|Yes
|02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)
Pokémon Featured in Pokémon GO in February 2023: complete list
Here we leave you with the list of Pokémon GO Featured Pokémon during February 2023:
|Pokemon
|Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor
|Dates and times
|Additional notes
|Pidgey
|Yes
|02/07/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Double XP for Evolving Pokémon
|woobat
|Yes
|02/14/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Double Stardust for catching Pokémon
|jigglypuff
|Yes
|02/21/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Double XP for catching Pokémon
|slakoth
|Yes
|02/28/2023 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Double Candy for catching Pokémon
Research Achievement Pokémon in February 2023
The Pokémon that will appear on the Research Achievement completing seven Field Research Tasks during the month of February 2023 are the following: Mr. Mime de Galar, Delibird, Bagon, Deino, Furfrou and Goomy. Everyone except Goomy can be Shiny/Variocolor when we run into them.
|Pokemon
|Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor
|Dates and times
|Mr. Mime de Galar
|Yes
|From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023
|Delibird
|Yes
|From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023
|Bagon
|Yes
|From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023
|deino
|Yes
|From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023
|furfrou
|Yes
|From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023
|goomy
|Not
|From 02/01/2023 to 03/01/2023
Font: Twitter/PokemonGoApp