Pokémon GO in March 2023: Tornadus, Ho-Oh, Thundurus, Lugia, events…

The month of March of 2023 comes loaded with changes and news for Pokémon GO. Here we collect what are all the events, raids and more in Pokémon GO in March 2023. Let’s go there:

Pokémon GO in March 2023: all events, Raids, wild Pokémon…

Below we leave you with the official image of Niantic in which it is announced all the content of Pokémon GO in March 2023. We remind you that this content is part of the new Season 10: Rising Heroes.

Enlarge Pokémon GO agenda for March 2023

Gimmighoul and Gholdengo arrive at Pokémon GO: all the information

Enlarge Official art of Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon GO

One of the great novelties of the new season of Pokémon GO is the arrival of gimmighoul and Gholdengo to the game. We can already get hold of these Paldea Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

All Pokémon GO events during March 2023: complete list

These are the events that will be available during the month of March 2023:

Capture Target : held on 03/05/2023 at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Festival of Colors 2023 : held from 03/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/14/2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Elite Raids : held on 03/11/2023 at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (local time). we will face regidrago .

March Community Day : is held on 03/18/2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time).

Let’s go there : held from 03/21/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/29/2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Takeover of Team GO Rocket : held from 03/25/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/29/2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

GO Fighting Day: Jericor: is held on 03/25/2023 from 00:00 to 23:00 (local time).

All Pokémon GO Raids and Mega Raids in March 2023: Complete List

During the month of March 2023, the following Pokémon will be available in raids:

5-Star Raids in Pokémon GO in March 2023

In March 2023 we have Tornadus Avatar Form, ho-oh, Thundurus Avatar Form and lugia in 5 Star Raids.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times Tornadus Avatar Form Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) ho-oh Yeah From 03/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/21/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Thundurus Avatar Form Yeah From 03/21/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) lugia Yeah From 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/10/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

4 Star Raids/Mega Raids in Pokémon GO in March 2023

In March 2023 we have Mega Charizard Y, Mega Medicham, Mega Venusaur and Mega Alakazam in Mega Raids.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times Mega Charizard Y Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Mega Medicham Yeah From 03/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/21/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Mega Venusaur Yeah From 03/21/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) Mega Alakazam Yeah From 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/10/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)

Raid Time events in Pokémon GO in March 2023

In March 2023 it will be possible to capture the Pokémon from the Five Star Raids at specific dates and times in addition to their usual schedule.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times Tornadus Avatar Form Yeah 03/01/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) ho-oh Yeah 03/08/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) and

03/15/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Thundurus Avatar Form Yeah 03/22/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) lugia Yeah 03/29/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Pokémon Featured in Pokémon GO in March 2023: complete list

Here we leave you with the list of Pokémon GO Featured Pokémon during March 2023: eevee, Rowlet, Little and popplio.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times bonuses eevee Yeah 03/07/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double Candy for transferring Pokémon Rowlet No 03/14/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double XP for evolving Pokémon Little No 03/21/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double Stardust for catching Pokémon popplio No 03/28/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) Double XP for catching Pokémon

Research Achievement Pokémon in March 2023

The Pokémon that will appear on the Research Achievement completing seven Field Research Tasks during the month of March 2023 are the following: Parasect, pinsir, snorlax, Gible, furfrou and goomy.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times Parasect No From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET pinsir Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET snorlax Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET Gible Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET furfrou Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET goomy No From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET

In our Pokémon GO guide, we help you with many aspects of the game, including how to get Pokémon to return from Gyms or how to redeem promotional codes.