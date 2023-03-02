Pokémon GO in March 2023: Tornadus, Ho-Oh, Thundurus, Lugia, events…

The month of March of 2023 comes loaded with changes and news for Pokémon GO. Here we collect what are all the events, raids and more in Pokémon GO in March 2023. Let’s go there:
Below we leave you with the official image of Niantic in which it is announced all the content of Pokémon GO in March 2023. We remind you that this content is part of the new Season 10: Rising Heroes.
Gimmighoul and Gholdengo arrive at Pokémon GO: all the information
One of the great novelties of the new season of Pokémon GO is the arrival of gimmighoul and Gholdengo to the game. We can already get hold of these Paldea Pokémon in Pokémon GO.
All Pokémon GO events during March 2023: complete list
These are the events that will be available during the month of March 2023:
All Pokémon GO Raids and Mega Raids in March 2023: Complete List
During the month of March 2023, the following Pokémon will be available in raids:
5-Star Raids in Pokémon GO in March 2023
In March 2023 we have Tornadus Avatar Form, ho-oh, Thundurus Avatar Form and lugia in 5 Star Raids.
|Pokemon
|Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?
|Dates and times
|Tornadus Avatar Form
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|ho-oh
|Yeah
|From 03/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/21/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Thundurus Avatar Form
|Yeah
|From 03/21/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|lugia
|Yeah
|From 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/10/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
4 Star Raids/Mega Raids in Pokémon GO in March 2023
In March 2023 we have Mega Charizard Y, Mega Medicham, Mega Venusaur and Mega Alakazam in Mega Raids.
|Pokemon
|Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?
|Dates and times
|Mega Charizard Y
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Mega Medicham
|Yeah
|From 03/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/21/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Mega Venusaur
|Yeah
|From 03/21/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Mega Alakazam
|Yeah
|From 03/28/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/10/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
Raid Time events in Pokémon GO in March 2023
In March 2023 it will be possible to capture the Pokémon from the Five Star Raids at specific dates and times in addition to their usual schedule.
|Pokemon
|Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?
|Dates and times
|Tornadus Avatar Form
|Yeah
|03/01/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|ho-oh
|Yeah
|03/08/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) and
03/15/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Thundurus Avatar Form
|Yeah
|03/22/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|lugia
|Yeah
|03/29/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
Pokémon Featured in Pokémon GO in March 2023: complete list
Here we leave you with the list of Pokémon GO Featured Pokémon during March 2023:
|Pokemon
|Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?
|Dates and times
|eevee
|Yeah
|03/07/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Rowlet
|No
|03/14/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|Little
|No
|03/21/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
|popplio
|No
|03/28/2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)
Research Achievement Pokémon in March 2023
The Pokémon that will appear on the Research Achievement completing seven Field Research Tasks during the month of March 2023 are the following: Parasect, pinsir, snorlax, Gible, furfrou and goomy.
|Pokemon
|Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?
|Dates and times
|Parasect
|No
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
|pinsir
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
|snorlax
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
|Gible
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
|furfrou
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
|goomy
|No
|From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET
