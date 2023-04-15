Pokémon GO introduces Bounsweet and more in its new event

Pokémon GO just announced their plans for the event of the Sustainability Week 2023 in the middle of his latest controversy, so here we come to summarize the most interesting as the inclusion of Bounsweet to the title. This event will take place from Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. until the Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time)So don’t miss it!

New Pokémon for Pokémon GO

The Sustainability Week introduces three new Pokémon:

bounsweet

Steenee (evolves from Bounsweet with 25 Bounsweet Candy)

(evolves from Bounsweet with 25 Bounsweet Candy) tsareena (evolves from Steenee with 100 Bounsweet Candies)

bounsweet It can also be obtained in a wild way, with 2 km eggs and through temporary investigations. It will not yet be possible to get it in its Shiny form (variocolor).

Additionally, you can get the following items for your avatar:

beanie bounsweet

Shirt of Steenee

Boots of tsareena

Other event pokemon

Wild Encounters: Squirtle, Shellder, Wailmer, Drilbur, Cottonee, Patilil, Dwebble, Foongus, Froakie, Larvitar, Bounsweet and Binacle

Squirtle, Shellder, Wailmer, Drilbur, Cottonee, Patilil, Dwebble, Foongus, Froakie, Larvitar, Bounsweet and Binacle Eggs (2 km): Cherubi, Drilbur and Bounsweet

Cherubi, Drilbur and Bounsweet Temporary investigations: Drilbur, Trubbish and Bounsweet

Drilbur, Trubbish and Bounsweet Field Research Task Encounters: Drilbur

