Pokémon GO introduces Bounsweet and more in its new event

Admin 30 mins ago Pokemon Go Leave a comment 22 Views

Pokémon GO just announced their plans for the event of the Sustainability Week 2023 in the middle of his latest controversy, so here we come to summarize the most interesting as the inclusion of Bounsweet to the title. This event will take place from Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. until the Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time)So don’t miss it!

New Pokémon for Pokémon GO

The Sustainability Week introduces three new Pokémon:

  • bounsweet
  • Steenee (evolves from Bounsweet with 25 Bounsweet Candy)
  • tsareena (evolves from Steenee with 100 Bounsweet Candies)

bounsweet It can also be obtained in a wild way, with 2 km eggs and through temporary investigations. It will not yet be possible to get it in its Shiny form (variocolor).

Additionally, you can get the following items for your avatar:

Pokémon GO

  • beanie bounsweet
  • Shirt of Steenee
  • Boots of tsareena

Other event pokemon

  • Wild Encounters: Squirtle, Shellder, Wailmer, Drilbur, Cottonee, Patilil, Dwebble, Foongus, Froakie, Larvitar, Bounsweet and Binacle
  • Eggs (2 km): Cherubi, Drilbur and Bounsweet
  • Temporary investigations: Drilbur, Trubbish and Bounsweet
  • Field Research Task Encounters: Drilbur

Source: Pokemon GO

  • Pokémon GO

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The Pokémon GO web store is coming to buy pokécoins

Pokémon GO announces the opening of its new webshopwhich will allow users to purchase products …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved