Pokémon GO launches another new limited-use gift code

Yesterday we shared a new gift code for Pokémon GO that niantic had released only for a limited time. Well, now, as the Twitter account of PokéXpertothe company has shared another code whose rewards are the same. This is available in Spain and the rest of the world for Android and iOS mobilesso if you want to take advantage of their prizes, here we show you so you can quickly redeem it in just a few steps.

New Pokémon GO promotional code released by surprise

If you want to redeem the new promo code of Pokémon GO here below we share it with you:

SH753K4SYUN8S: when redeeming it you get 5 Super Balls and 5 Potions.

You can directly copy this code to get your rewards. Note that the information of its deadline has not been disclosed, so we do not know until when it will be active. At the time of writing this news we have been able to redeem it.

In any case, we must add that like yesterday’s code, this one also has an unknown limited number of usesso at any time could run out. On the other hand, as always, these kinds of codes are valid one time per account.

How to redeem codes in Pokémon GO

To redeem a promotional code in your Pokémon GO account you only have to follow a few simple steps. Depending on the platform on which you play the title, you will have to do one thing or another. Here below we explain the steps to follow in both Android and iOS.

Redeem code on Android

if you play from android too easy. In the overview map view, touch the main menu of the pokeball .

too easy. In the overview map view, touch the main menu of the . Now tap the button Store .

. Go to the bottom of the store, where a box appears that says “Promotions” .

. Enter the code in the text field and when finished tap Redeem. You should now receive the code objects.

Redeem code on iOS

In the case of devices apple mobiles with iOS system, a code cannot be redeemed from the application itself.

with iOS system, a code cannot be redeemed from the application itself. For this you must Enter this official link.

Sign in with the your account credentials from Pokemon Go.

from Pokemon Go. Type the code of the promotional offer.

of the promotional offer. Redeem the code and next time you enter the game You should already have the free items in your inventory.

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



