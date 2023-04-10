Pokémon Go Leak Reveals Dark Raids, Advanced Avatar Customization, and More

A Pokémon Go data miner indicates that the game will soon have new features such as improved avatar customization and dark raids.

The first time that we hear about of the dark raids on Pokémon Go It was on March 14 when several data miners revealed the possible arrival of this mechanic in the game.

Dark raids would supposedly be a way for Pokémon Go players to obtain powerful shadow Pokémon that currently only appear as rewards for fighting Team Go Rocket.

Now data miners have come out with more details about the system, while also claiming that new avatar customization options such as changing hairstyles separate from the current category of hats.

The article continues after the announcement.

On top of all this, Pokemon Contests would return in the next version of the game, making Pokemon size have a bigger impact on the game by affecting the contest results.

Pokemon Go Data Miners Reveal Dark Raids

In a tweet from Poke Minersthe game’s data miners account, summarizes their latest findings:

“Lots of massive updates around Dark Raids and Dark Gems. Routes got a disastrous update and contests are back and cleaner along with a neutral avatar with body customization and more“.

The article continues after the announcement.

According to his discoveries, players will be fighting against “raid pets” during dark raids, which are basically various members of the Go Rocket team, such as the minions, the leaders, and Giovanni himself.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

A new “stat modifier” or possibly an upgrade will become available during dark raids. This one will be called “dark anger”, but miners aren’t entirely sure what that is. At the moment it is known that it is only something temporary for the raid, possibly a kind of improvement object.

In addition, two new item names have been found in the game code that are believed to be related to Dark Raids: “Dark Gem” and “Dark Gem Fragment”, but their purpose remains a mystery.

The article continues after the announcement.

His post published on April 8 on the official PokeMiners website provides more details on new features possibly coming to Pokémon Go in a future update.

Pokémon Go Avatar Changes

Lastly, PokeMiners discovered that a new outfit system could be added to the game in the future.

“Lots of changes coming to the player avatar. It seems that they have copied the current avatar system and have this new “Neutral” system. Contains avatar items, which are basically all types of clothing (shirt, belt, mask, hat, etc.) that already exist“.

The article continues after the announcement.

They also specified the names of the different shapes found in the files. We also have new parameters such as “size, musculature, bust, hips, shoulders“. In other words, we would have more customization options.

However, since they are leaks, some of the features could be modified or even not finally implemented. As soon as Niantic gives more information we will let you know.