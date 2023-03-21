Pokémon Go: Let’s go there! – Collection Challenge and Field Research

He event Let’s go there! in Pokémon Go marks the return of Meltan, along with a new Team Go Rocket Takeover!

During this Pokémon Go event you will be able to complete the ¡Vamos Allá! Collection Challenge and get event-exclusive field investigations.

In addition, during the event ¡Vamos Allá! Three regional exclusive Pokémon will appear worldwide: Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour. Take the opportunity to add them to your Pokédex!

¡Vamos Allá! Collection Challenge in pokemon go

The ¡Vamos Allá! Collection Challenge is available until Wednesday March 29 at 8pm (local time). Completing the Collection Challenge before this date will earn you rewards and will also add to your Elite Collector medal.

These are the Pokémon in the ¡Vamos Allá! Collection Challenge:

  • Ditto (in the wild, see Ditto guide)
  • Pansage (in the wild and field research: Capture 3 Ditto)
  • Pansear (in the wild and field research: Capture 3 Ditto)
  • Panpour (in the wild and field research: Capture 3 Ditto)

If you complete this challenge you will get 5000 XP and an encounter with Meltan.

Let’s go there! – Field Investigations in Pokémon Go

You can receive exclusive Field Research from the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon Go during the days it is active.

Although you will be able to complete them after the event ends, we recommend completing them beforehand because they will help you complete the ¡Vamos Allá! Collection Challenge.

These are the Field Investigations of the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokemon Go:

  • Capture 3 Ditto: Pansage
  • Pansear
  • or Panpour

Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 Poké Ball Catch 20 Pokemon: 15 Super Ball Transfer 15 Pokémon: 10 Poké Ball




Pansage, Pansear and Panpour.

Everything we know about the ¡Vamos Allá! in pokemon go

There are four bonuses active during the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokemon Go. The first of these is that all players will receive double the amount of candy for transferring Pokémon. The second bonus for players who need to capture Ditto for some special investigation, for example A Unique Discovery, because during these days the chances of finding a Ditto disguised as another Pokémon in the wild increase. The last two bonuses are associated with Meltan: the waiting time to open the Mystery Box has been reduced and the chance of finding Meltan XXS and XXL has been increased.

The ¡Vamos Allá! will bring with it a new Special Investigation. You can pick it up by entering the game at any time

before Thursday June 1 at 10 am (local time)

to add it to your list and you can complete it at your own pace. If you don’t add it in time it will be gone forever!

In addition to this new quest, the event will give you the chance to catch certain regional exclusive Pokémon.

Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour will appear in the wild and as Field Research tasks. We recommend you capture them and use Pinap Berries to complete their evolutions, because we don’t know when they will be available worldwide again.

Importantly, you will need a Unova Stone (as well as 50 Candies) to complete the Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour evolutions.

  • Ditto.
  • Ditto will appear more often during the ¡Vamos Allá! event, as we have mentioned, but he has also changed his costumes.
  • Ditto can appear in the wild disguised as:
  • Diglett
  • Grimer
  • snubbull
  • Corphish
  • starry

roggenrola

Tympole
  • litleus
  • These Pokémon will appear more often in the wild during the Let’s Go! event:
  • Ditto.
  • Diglett
  • Grimer
  • snubbull
  • Corphish
  • starry
  • message
  • pansear
  • Panpour
  • roggenrola
  • Tympole
  • trubbish

Galarian Stunfisk

litleus goomy Lastly, these Pokémon will appear in raids during the ¡Vamos Allá! event: 1*
3* 5* Mega
Charmander		 Alolan Graveler
Thundurus Avatar Form
Until Tuesday March 28 at 10am (local time) Mega Venusaur Until Tuesday March 28 at 10am (local time)
growlithe		 Alolan Marowak
lugia
From Tuesday March 28 at 10am (local time) Mega Alakazam
From Tuesday March 28 at 10am (local time) Ponyta
rhydon

Torchicomastarnumber

