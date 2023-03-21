Pokémon Go: Let’s go there! – Collection Challenge and Field Research

He event Let’s go there! in Pokémon Go marks the return of Meltan, along with a new Team Go Rocket Takeover!

During this Pokémon Go event you will be able to complete the ¡Vamos Allá! Collection Challenge and get event-exclusive field investigations.

In addition, during the event ¡Vamos Allá! Three regional exclusive Pokémon will appear worldwide: Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour. Take the opportunity to add them to your Pokédex!

¡Vamos Allá! Collection Challenge in pokemon go The ¡Vamos Allá! Collection Challenge is available until Wednesday March 29 at 8pm (local time). Completing the Collection Challenge before this date will earn you rewards and will also add to your Elite Collector medal. These are the Pokémon in the ¡Vamos Allá! Collection Challenge: Ditto (in the wild, see Ditto guide)

Pansage (in the wild and field research: Capture 3 Ditto)

Pansear (in the wild and field research: Capture 3 Ditto)

Panpour (in the wild and field research: Capture 3 Ditto) If you complete this challenge you will get 5000 XP and an encounter with Meltan.

Let’s go there! – Field Investigations in Pokémon Go You can receive exclusive Field Research from the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon Go during the days it is active. Although you will be able to complete them after the event ends, we recommend completing them beforehand because they will help you complete the ¡Vamos Allá! Collection Challenge. These are the Field Investigations of the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokemon Go: Capture 3 Ditto: Pansage

Pansear

or Panpour

Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 Poké Ball Catch 20 Pokemon: 15 Super Ball Transfer 15 Pokémon: 10 Poké Ball





