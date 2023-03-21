Pokémon Go: Let’s go there! – Special Research missions and rewards

Let’s go there! is the Rising Heroes Season-themed Special Research in Pokémon Go.

This quest was posted during the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon Go and you have until Thursday June 1 at 10am (local time) to unlock the special investigation. Once you have unlocked ¡Vamos Allá! you can finish it at your own pace.

The next steps of the ¡Vamos Allá! they will be released throughout the Rising Heroes Season; below we indicate all the steps of the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokemon Go.

On this page you will find:

‘Let’s go there!’ – missions and rewards in Pokémon Go Below you will find all the steps for the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon Go, along with the quest rewards. To unlock this mission you will have to play at least once before Thursday, June 1 at 10 am (local time). If you do not enter before that date, you will not be able to access ¡Vamos Allá!. Once you have unlocked ¡Vamos Allá! You will be able to complete all the steps at your own pace. You will be able to complete it even after the period to access it has expired as long as it is on your quest list. Thanks to reddit’s redwineandbeer for help with this info! ‘Let’s go there!’ – Step 1 of 6 Catch 10 Pokemon – 5 Poké Balls

Make 10 Curveball Throws – 5 Razz Berries

Power up a Pokémon 5 times – 1000 Stardust Rewards: 1500 XP and a Mankey encounter. ‘Let’s go there!’ – Step 2 of 6 Catch 15 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Make 10 Great Throws – 5 Razz Berries

Transfer 20 Pokemon – 5 Super Balls Rewards: 2000 XP and a Meditite encounter. ‘Let’s go there!’ – Step 3 of 6 Give more power to a Pokémon 10 times – 10 Super Balls

Make 7 Great Throws – 1 Lure Module

Defeat a member of Team Go Rocket (a Grunt) – 3 Revives Rewards: 2500 XP and an encounter with Machoke. ‘Let’s go there!’ – Step 4 of 6 Professor Willow is investigating, check back soon for more details. – 500 XP Rewards: 1000 XP and 1000 Stardust. At the time of writing these lines we do not know when the following parts of the ¡Vamos Allá! We will update this page when we have the information.