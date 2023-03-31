Pokémon Go limits the use of Remote Raid Passes and doubles their price

Niantic has announced a series of changes to one of Pokémon Go’s features: Remote Raid Passes.

As the name suggests, these Passes allowed you to join Raids without physically being next to the Gyms. They were introduced in 2020 as a way to keep playing during the pandemic, but like other bonuses that appeared that year, their presence in the game has been reduced, for example removing the free weekly Remote Raid Pass.

Niantic will implement even more restrictions on Remote Raids starting April 6.

Each player will be able to join a maximum of 5 Remote Raids per day, although this limit may change in certain events.

In addition, the price will practically double:

1 Remote Raid Pass: Go from 100 PokéCoins to 195 PokéCoins

3 Remote Raid Passes: go from 300 PokéCoins to 525 PokéCoins

Although the weekly Remote Raid Passes will not return to the store, they will be added to the potential rewards for Research achievements.

The rest of the measures are intended to further promote face-to-face raids: a pack of three raid passes will be offered for 250 PokéCoins and the Candy ++ obtained from face-to-face Raids will be increased.

Our Eurogamer colleagues were able to interview Ed Wu, Niantic’s Vice President of Pokémon Go, to ask him about these changes:





“The change is necessary for the long-term health of the game, and our goal of getting people out of the house and exploring the world together..” According to Wu, players are participating in more raids than Niantic had anticipated.

“Remote Raid Passes have dominated the gaming experience in ways we never wanted. It has become a shortcut to play. We have seen an imbalance because the current price of Remote Raid Passes is equivalent to that of the Premium Battle Pass, distorting the game economy and making it unsustainable in the long term.”

“We know that this is a big change and that some players will have a negative reaction. We empathize with that reaction. But we believe this is the right measure for the long-term health of the game and our hope is that it will continue to be good for many, many years..”

Wu assures that the number of players that will be affected by the daily cap “it’s a very small proportion of the total population, but it’s a part of the population that we pay a lot of attention to because these are some of the players that have invested the most time and attention over many years in the game.”





Wu indicates that they want to go back to when the raids debuted in 2017 and “the requirement to find and defeat a boss involved teaming up with your friends, family, or teammates to come together at the same time and place to take on a gym. And when you beat the boss, you had to walk with that group to the next gym for 10, 15, 20 minutes to try again.” and indicates that Remote Raid Passes are a “shortcut” to that experience.

“Many games have shortcuts, right? When games offer shortcuts, they also have to make sure they don’t distort the value of the game by doing things like placing limitations on the number of times they can be used..”

When our partner asked why these changes are being introduced now, Wu says that Remote Raid Passes “they are an important part of the economy and balance of the game for many players, so we have tried to be careful when dealing with changes.”

From Niantic they are optimistic regarding the changes due to the positive reception that the Elite Raids have had, in which it is only possible to participate in person. Although “They are not at the same level as in 2017“, their data indicates that players who use Remote Raid Passes more avidly have joined these exclusive activities in person. The number of people who only participate in Remote Raid Passes “it’s a very, very small percentage of the population and we expect it to drop even further.”





“We have a very exciting lineup of new ways to participate in raids, as well as some new functionality we’re working on.”

Wu indicates that Campfire, a social app from Niantic that aims to make it easy for players to join together to participate in in-game events, will soon be launched globally. “We want the change to not just be economic, but to make in-game raids easier and an exciting part of people’s lives again..” Wait for Campfire to rise “the strength of our local communities” and provide them with tools to grow.

On the impact of remote raids on Niantic’s revenue, Wu says that “the objective is not to obtain income in the short term. If we set a daily limit it is because we do not want to extract more money, even if we raise prices. It’s nicely balanced, we really think it’s not going to have a short-term impact on our revenue. In the end, we are a company that wants to provide this experience to our Trainers for many years. There is an impact on long-term sustainability, that is its raison d’être.”





Finally, when asked about the increased damage in remote raids and the possibility of it remaining as a permanent bonus, Wu indicates that “We are not going to make changes at the moment. Maybe later.” Although other changes that have been made have not affected the imbalance in the Remote Raids economy, he believes that the daily limit should be introduced and for that reason they are keeping the changes “simple” for now.