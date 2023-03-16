Pokémon GO: Lunar New Year date and bonuses

Niantic has already prepared a new big event for Pokémon GO. Here we tell you the date and the bonuses of the Lunar New Year.

Niantic He already has everything ready for a big event at the end of the month. That’s right, the mobile gaming company announced today that it will hold the Lunar New Year in Pokémon GO. But what will this celebration have? What will be the exact days? Well, here we tell you the dates and bonuses of the Lunar New Year in Pokémon GO.

Also read: Josedeodo explained his return to the LLA and the response went viral

Through social networks, Niantic announced this morning that the Lunar New Year in Pokémon GO will start this Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and will end on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 20:00 (local time). For this celebration, the company prepared several surprises.

Here we list the bonuses of the Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokémon GO:

Darumaka shiny: More likely to find Darumaka shiny.

More likely to find Darumaka shiny. Lucky Pokemon: Increased chance of getting lucky Pokémon in trades.

Increased chance of getting lucky Pokémon in trades. Lucky Friendship: Higher chance of making a lucky friendship.

Higher chance of making a lucky friendship. Double Stardust: when opening gifts.

when opening gifts. It is possible to make an additional special exchange: until you reach the maximum of two a day.

until you reach the maximum of two a day. Trainers can choose between several bonuses: as a reward for completing the temporary event research.

as a reward for completing the temporary event research. Objects for the avatar and stickers: The Red Lantern Backpack will be available for sale in the in-game store during the event and will remain available after the event.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Pokémon GO! This is all Trainers need to know. 👇https://t.co/Jpqn3TsdaD pic.twitter.com/juQMx7P8TW – Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) January 12, 2023

Niantic also confirmed that a new temporary research called Lucky Wishes will be available during the event. Here, players will be able to access different temporary research tracks that grant wishes with bonuses that have to do with hatching eggs. No matter which wish you choose, Trainers who complete the research will receive a Lucky Egg and more items, as well as have a chance to encounter the following Pokémon:

magikarp

Azumarill

Combusken

darumaka

Galar Darumaka

bunnelby

Read also: TFT: Best compositions of patch 13.1

Finally, these are the wild Pokémon that will appear most frequently during the event (the asterisk means that they have a chance to appear shiny):

Ponyta*

Magmar*

Magikarp*

Slugma*

number*

Combee*

Buneary*

fennekin

Bunnelby*

flareon

Darumaka*

And these are the Pokémon that will appear in 7 km eggs:

chingling

Riolu*

Darumaka*

Galar Darumaka*

scraggy

What do you think of this event? Will you participate? Tell us on social networks.