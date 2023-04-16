Pokémon GO may have nerfed one of its main events

It seems that in Niantic they are banging their heads against a stone.

Ultra Entities in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is not experiencing its best moment at all, since, far from improving the game little by little, we are seeing how Niantic’s star app is taking care of alienating players with controversial measures that in this case especially affect the remote pass playerswhich have suffered considerable nerfing at the same time that they have increased in price and limited its useresulting in them not being as feasible to use anymore.

And this is something that not only brings disastrous consequences for those players who do not have friends to be able to tackle five star raids solo, but also prevents people with reduced mobility or with tight work schedules from accessing all the content of Pokémon GO, which has led to players selling their accounts en masse. And if this was not enough, now it seems that another problem is added to Pokémon GO.

Elite Raids would have reduced the catch rate of the protagonist Pokémon to 2%

Under this premise, we have been able to know that Elite Raidswhich can only be accessed in person and which have legendary Pokémon that can only be obtained in this way, they have suffered a major nerfsince since Regidrago was introduced many users noticed that the catch rate of this pokemon was 2%this being something quite rare if we take into account that in previous incursions it had been 5-6%.

However, with the recent Regieleki event it has been observed that the percentage of 2% has come to stay thereby causing capturing Legendary Pokémon through these raids to be just as complicated as capturing normal legendaries with the difference that in Elite Raids you can only face at specific times. You can take a look at the Reddit post below:

What’s the deal with the Catch Rate nerf for Elite Raids?

by u/skewtr in TheSilphRoad

Having said all this and without knowing what will happen to Pokémon GO in the future, remember that this app is available in iOS and Android since 2016.