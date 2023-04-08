Pokémon GO modifies the elite raids with the appearance of Regieleki | Niantic | video games | Android | iOS | Mexico | MX | DEPOR-PLAY

Pokémon GO It has many events for the first two weeks of April 2023. On the one hand, the developer company announced that Togetic will be the special capture of the Community Day scheduled for April 15. If you want to know all the bonuses of this event, you can enter the following link.

The other event scheduled during the month is “Wise Heroics”, where Blanche needs the help of trainers for research tasks from April 13 to 17. These two events have been scheduled for the second week of April, while on the weekend of April 9, you will be able to access new elite raids.

New Elite Raids

The Legendary Pokémon Regieleki will debut on the mobile app during three different times. “Do you feel like living an electrifying challenge? Test your team against Regieleki in Elite Raids!”.

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. local time

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. local time

Keep in mind that this is quite a difficult battle, as it is only weak against Ground-Type Pokémon. You will take normal damage from Water, Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Fire, Fairy, Ice, Fighting, Rock, Grass, Psychic, Dark, and Poison types.

Remember that it is resistant to Steel, Electric and Flying uncle.

What are elite raids?

Elite Raids are a more complicated type of raid that you can participate in after the 24 hours it takes for special Raid Eggs to hatch. When the Raid Egg hatches, a Raid Boss will spawn for 30 minutes, but keep in mind that you can only face Elite Raid Bosses in person. Team up with your friends and prepare for an epic battle!

Defeat Regieleki in an Elite Raid for a chance to catch him.

Remember that you cannot participate in elite raids with remote raid passes.

