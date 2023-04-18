Pokémon GO: Niantic announces Monster Hunter for mobile

Pokémon GO it was a massive hit that was unrivaled during its first few months of release. All over the planet, millions of people downloaded the mobile video game developed by Niantic Labs based on the franchise Nintendo. Now the company has joined Capcom to create your next great project: Monster Hunter Nowa title inspired by the acclaimed franchise to hunt monsters.

As he pointed out through the new official accounts of the video game, Niantic revealed that this title is an RPG with augmented reality, the hallmark of the study that they have used in Pokémon GO and other projects, which will allow users to hunt all kinds of fantastic creatures in the real world using their phones, hands and feet. This installment promises to offer an experience similar to that Capcom offers with this saga since 2004.

Monster Hunter Now, the fusion between Pokémon GO and Monster Hunter

In the trailer presented by the companies behind this title, you can see how players will have to face and defeat monsters to obtain materials with which new weapons, armor and other tools will be made that will not only facilitate their task, but will also It will allow you to challenge even more powerful creatures.

Making use of geolocation and the aforementioned augmented reality, the monster hunting experience will be transferred to the real world. Monster Hunter Now will combine the most relevant characteristics of Pokémon GO with the amazing universe of the Monster Hunter franchise of Capcom to finally become the project of Niantic Labs that can rival its mega-success that, although it is no longer as massive as in its beginnings, still maintains a solid community of fans.

Players can enjoy this experience alone or join groups of up to four members to embark on an adventure. Monster Hunter Now will be available in September 2023 for devices iOS and Android. However, interested people will be able to participate in its closed beta from April 25. To do so, just head over to the official Monster Hunter Now website at following link.

About Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter is a video game franchise developed and published by Capcom. These Action RPG genre titles set in a fantasy-themed world centers on the player, who is a hunter tasked with killing or capturing gigantic monsters in various environments using an arsenal of weapons, armor, and other tools.

The saga began in 2004 with the launch of the first installment of Monster Hunter in Playstation 2. However, the real success would come later with the arrival of the version for playstation portable, which had massive popularity in his native Japan. Subsequently, new deliveries arrived for various consoles such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and nintendoswitch, in addition to its eventual debut on PC. According to the financial report of Capcom Introduced in October 2022, Monster Hunter has sold more than 88 million units worldwide.

