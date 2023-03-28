Pokémon GO: Niantic apologizes for Regidrago’s failures

Pokémon GO continues to be a trend in networks, but not for good news.

Niantic has tried to apologize for the disastrous event of Regidrago. As we have already been telling you, there have been many failures once the Elite Raid eggs were opened to defeat Redidrago.

We have resolved an issue preventing Trainers from joining Elite Raids. By way of apology, we have added an additional day of Elite Raids on March 12 local time for Trainers in the GMT +13 timezone. Thanks for your understanding. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) March 10, 2023

Social media has been on since yesterday March 11 and Niantic has tried to apologize, although the players are still really upset with the company. By way of apology Niantic has added an additional day to Elite Raids which will be today March 12 in GMT +13 time zone.

So at the time of writing this it appears that only players in the indicated time zone will be the ones to benefit from the time extension. This doesn’t make much sense since the problems with Elite Raids have been all over the world. We will be watching to see if Niantic extends this time to more time zones.