Pokémon GO: Niantic’s controversy continues and the limitation of remote raid passes

After the change made by Niantic in the mobile game, the community did not stop its barrage of claims on social networks.

Remote Raid Passes are one of the most popular items in Pokémon GO. After its incorporation during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it allowed many players to play raids with other people without leaving home. However, these last days aroused their anger due to the limitations that Niantic recently applied to it.

In the social networks of the mobile game there are negative comments in relation to the latest change made by the company. Most of them agree to boycott to the point of uninstalling the game and accusing them of not paying attention to what the community asks of them. You can even constantly find the hashtag present #HearUsNiantic and also suggestions the addition of additional rewards.

Also read: When is Pokémon Stadium released on Nintendo Switch Online?

Trainers: We want to let you know about the changes we’re making to Pokémon GO Remote Raid Passes. These changes are intended to balance the game and ensure that Trainers can continue to enjoy it in the future. https://t.co/tThw21XcZ5 pic.twitter.com/I6TyHZEIlJ – Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) March 30, 2023

Despite the fact that Niantic maintained that these were long-term changes, the limitation of remote raid passes detonated an unexpected bombshell of criticism. Beyond the typical localized ones, there are others that suggest that the trainers, after the pandemic, work at home or have health problems or even few locations where there are gyms. This itself paved the way for the creation of open letters or megathreads on Reddit where other users could and still can express themselves.

“#HearUsNiantic Megathread”

Read also: Pokémon GO: Raids and events of April 2023

Currently the work team continues to receive constant negative feedback between announcements for the game. For example, in the last one related to the new elite raid of Regieleki where players exposed their map where no nearby raids appear or also after the announcement of Blanche’s special investigation. We will see what the next decisions will be made to amend the decision made.