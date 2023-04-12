Pokémon Go: now you can buy cheaper coins on an official website outside of the Google Play App Store

Niantic manages to sidestep Google and Apple with a Store that skips the middleman and sells Pokémon Go currency for less. We tell you all the details, here!

Pokémon Go now sells its premium currency, the PokeCoin, cheaper in its web store that is already enabled in some countries. This marks the first time that users will be able to purchase these coins outside of the app. What’s more, those who buy it on the web will be able to skip the 33% commission that they charge Google and Manzana and pay much less.

To buy in the store Pokémon Go You will have to go to a separate website, with no way to access it from within the app. This had originally been what caused friction between Apple and Epic over how the company treated him with Fortnite.

However, considering that Niantic was a company founded within Google, the decision comes as a surprise. The devs notified users via email, and informed that certain countries already had access to the store. As far as Latin America is concerned, the store is not yet activated but the website promises that “soon” we will be able to make purchases.

“The Web Store offers the best prices, the largest bundles and exclusive offers,” the email from Niantic said in English. “Plus, you can get up to 1,000 extra PokéCoins with every purchase! You can use PokéCoins to buy bundles and other items from the in-game shop. This offer only applies to the Pokémon Go Web Store.“

While the prices for now aren’t exactly 33% less, what does happen is that when you buy PokéCoins in the store, you get a pretty big extra bonus. Of course, the bigger the package you buy, the more “generous” the bonus in question will be.

