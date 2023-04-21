Pokémon GO offers one of the legendary Pokémon to all its players for free

Quite a gift for Pokémon Go users.

Legendary Pokémon Shaymin in Legends Pokémon Arceus.

The case of Pokémon Go is very particular, and it is that nobody could have foreseen the great success it had at the time, which not only managed to get even the most foreign people to the franchise interested in it, but also reached the ears of different authorities due to the large number of incidents that occurred by people who wanted to capture certain Pokémon in areas where it was impossible. Over time, the fever for this title has fizzled out, but today, several years after its initial release, it still boasts a very solid and loyal player base.

For this reason, the rate of updates with new content has not slowed down in recent years, which have even managed to attract new users, who never got into this title when it was released. Now, we are not here to talk about one of these updates with more things, but of a legendary Pokémon that this title is offering free to all its users. Here we tell you how you can achieve it.

How to get this legendary pokemon for free

Specifically, and as you may have deduced, the legendary Pokémon we are talking about is Shaymin, which it is frankly very well knowndespite the fact that it is not the first that you think of when reading the word “legendary”, and that it is not commonly considered one of the best Pokémon in history.

Leaving all this aside, you should know that the theory on how to get this Pokémon is very simple, the problem is putting it into practice. Being more specific, you will have to complete certain tasks of the special research, which is available for free. In this way, you will be able to win an encounter with this Pokémon, and even capture it, getting it completely free of charge.

Besides, if you already have Shaymin from before (since it could also be obtained last year), don’t worry, because as confirmed, it can be obtained even if you already have this Pokémon.

Otherwise We can only wish you good luck getting Shayminand in the event that you have arrived here by chance, and you are not a Pokémon Go player, we can recommend it to you without a doubt, since we are talking about one of the best mobile games, without a doubt.