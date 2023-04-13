Pokémon GO opens its online store with these products and offers

Niantic wants to expand borders by opening the Pokémon GO online store website with products for the game and interesting offers.

after the strong controversy over changes to Remote Raids and the players’ strike, Niantic is going ahead with the plans it had in mind. The company wants to offer more options for users to shop and has already open the website of the online store of Pokémon GO. You will be able to buy objects and coins for the game from web browser from your PC, tablet or mobile.

An opening that reflects what is called as soft launchsince, even if it is open, the web store of Pokémon GO not operational in all countries. Fortunately, everyone who visits it can already see part of the catalog that will be availablealthough we will go into more detail about it below.

Products from the Pokémon GO web store, what can you buy?

The first thing we must tell you is that, currently, you can’t buy anything on the website of the online store Pokémon GO if you connect from Spain. It is not yet fully enabled in this region, but it does show part of the catalog that it will have for sale in the future.

For now, these are the products you can buy in the web shop Pokémon GOalong with their additional offers:

PokeCoins

1200 PokéCoins + 60 extra

2500 PokéCoins + 150 extra

5200 PokéCoins + 350 extra

14500 PokéCoins + 1000 extra

It is to be expected that, in the coming weeks and/or months, the catalog of the digital store of Pokémon GO be expanded with more products, prices and offers. We do not know when it will open in Spain or in other countries, but, with the web already active, it is a matter of time before Niantic gives the starting signal.

Will you also sell Remote Raid Passes?

