Pokémon GO opens its own digital store to buy coin packs, with their pros and cons

April 13, 2023, 2:40 p.m. – Updated April 13, 2023, 3:45 p.m.

In Pokémon GO there are some items that can only be obtained with the use of pokecoins, which are the coins that must be obtained to, for example, expand the capacity of Pokémon that can be captured or the number of objects to store in the backpack. In addition, they also serve to buy Poké Balls, Raid Passes, Incubators and much more.

For all this it is clear that their use is very important and that has led Niantic to want to offer more ways for users to get hold of them. For this, it has opened a web page in the form of a digital store in which they have been put up for sale a series of packs that include a certain amount of Pokécoins.

This implies that anyone can get hold of them without the need to go directly through the Apple and Google stores. In fact, something similar happened a few years ago with Fortnite when Epic Games decided to stand up to both companies. In addition, another positive detail that these packs will have is that, depending on which one is chosen, They will include a good handful of Pokécoins as a gift.

Here you have the complete list with all those that appear available in the store:

1,200 Pokécoins + 60 extra

2,500 Pokécoins + 150 extra

5,200 Pokécoins + 350 extra

14,500 Pokécoins + 1,000 extra

With this method it will be a good way to get additional Pokécoins or at least that is the impression it gives. The problem is that the store is only available in certain territories of the world and At the moment none of the packs are available in Spainso it is unknown what the price of each of them will be in case it is really worth acquiring them in this way or not.





A priori it should be like this by avoiding the commissions that Google and Apple take for buying any product in their digital stores, but we are waiting for the prices of the packs to be revealed to find out for sure.

