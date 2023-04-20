Pokémon Go – Plant and Gratitude: missions and rewards to capture Shaymin

Plant and Gratitude allows all coaches of Pokémon Go capture the singular shaymin.

With this Pokémon Go quest, Shaymin joins other Pokémon such as Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, and Meloetta in the list of Mythical Pokémon that can be obtained from Special Research that are not tied to a temporary event.

Shaymin originally debuted as part of Go Fest 2022; we have a guide on how to change Shaymin’s Form.

On this page you will find:

‘Plant and Gratitude’ – All missions and rewards in Pokémon Go Below you will find all the missions and rewards of Plant and Gratitude in Pokémon Go. Since Plant and Gratitude is a special research, you don’t have a time limit to complete it. It is important to note that even if you already got a Shaymin in a past special research, you will be able to get another with this mission. Thanks to Amiibofan101 from reddit for help with this information. ‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 1 of 7 Get 4 Snapshots of your Pokémon – 3 Pinap Berries

Spin 9 PokéStop or Gym Photo Discs – 15 Poké Balls

Walk 2km – meeting with Cherubi Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Mystery Component ‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 2 of 7 Get 4 Snapshots of Grass-type Pokémon in the wild – 3 Razz Berries

Get 9 Snapshots of Pokemon in the wild – Jumpluff encounter

Get 2 Snapshots of Flying-type Pokémon in the wild – 6 Super Potion Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Radar Rocket ‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 3 of 7 Power up a Pokémon 22 times – 1 Star Piece Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust and 1 Premium Battle Pass ‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 4 of 7 Catch 4 Grass-type Pokémon – Leafeon encounter

Catch 9 Pokemon – 15 Super Balls

Catch 2 Flying-type Pokémon – 6 Hyper Potion Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 2 Golden Razz Berries ‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 5 of 7 Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and 2 Silver Pinap Berries ‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 6 of 7 Catch 22 different species of Pokémon – 1 Lucky Egg Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and encounter with Shaymin ‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 7 of 7 Claim Reward – 22 Shaymin stickers

Claim Reward – 2022 XP

Claim Reward – 2022 Stardust Rewards: 25 Shaymin Candies, 1 Incense and 22 Ultra Ball

