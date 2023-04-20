Pokémon Go – Plant and Gratitude: missions and rewards to capture Shaymin

Plant and Gratitude allows all coaches of Pokémon Go capture the singular shaymin.
With this Pokémon Go quest, Shaymin joins other Pokémon such as Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, and Meloetta in the list of Mythical Pokémon that can be obtained from Special Research that are not tied to a temporary event.
Shaymin originally debuted as part of Go Fest 2022; we have a guide on how to change Shaymin’s Form.
On this page you will find:
‘Plant and Gratitude’ – All missions and rewards in Pokémon Go
Below you will find all the missions and rewards of Plant and Gratitude in Pokémon Go. Since Plant and Gratitude is a special research, you don’t have a time limit to complete it.
It is important to note that even if you already got a Shaymin in a past special research, you will be able to get another with this mission.
Thanks to Amiibofan101 from reddit for help with this information.
‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 1 of 7
- Get 4 Snapshots of your Pokémon – 3 Pinap Berries
- Spin 9 PokéStop or Gym Photo Discs – 15 Poké Balls
- Walk 2km – meeting with Cherubi
Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Mystery Component
‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 2 of 7
- Get 4 Snapshots of Grass-type Pokémon in the wild – 3 Razz Berries
- Get 9 Snapshots of Pokemon in the wild – Jumpluff encounter
- Get 2 Snapshots of Flying-type Pokémon in the wild – 6 Super Potion
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Radar Rocket
‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 3 of 7
- Power up a Pokémon 22 times – 1 Star Piece
Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust and 1 Premium Battle Pass
‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 4 of 7
- Catch 4 Grass-type Pokémon – Leafeon encounter
- Catch 9 Pokemon – 15 Super Balls
- Catch 2 Flying-type Pokémon – 6 Hyper Potion
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 2 Golden Razz Berries
‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 5 of 7
Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and 2 Silver Pinap Berries
‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 6 of 7
- Catch 22 different species of Pokémon – 1 Lucky Egg
Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and encounter with Shaymin
‘Plant and Gratitude’ – Step 7 of 7
- Claim Reward – 22 Shaymin stickers
- Claim Reward – 2022 XP
- Claim Reward – 2022 Stardust
Rewards: 25 Shaymin Candies, 1 Incense and 22 Ultra Ball
April has arrived in Pokémon Go! The most recent event is Sustainability Week 2023 with the arrival of Bounsweet and its evolutions.
Plant and Gratitude, the special research to get the singular Pokémon Shaymin, is now available.
After the last Team Go Rocket Takeover came the Shadow Skirmishes special research and changes in the lineups of the Cliff, Sierra and Arlo Leaders and the boss Giovanni.
Here we have the new Field Research, Community Day, and the classic Pokémon Spotlight Hours.
How Shaymin’s ‘Plant and Gratitude’ quest works in Pokémon Go
Research missions provide players with tasks that they can complete in exchange for rewards. They were introduced in March 2018 and fall into several categories.
Plant and Gratitude is a Special Research that was released on April 20, 2023. The “Special” category indicates that it has no time limit and can be completed at any time. Be one of the special investigations of Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini and Meloetta.
Plant and Gratitude is divided into seven steps. To progress you will have to complete all the challenges of each step. You will receive rewards for each individual challenge and each completed step. The most important reward is the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin.
Remember that if you have already obtained Shaymin through paid research, you can also obtain a Shaymin with Plant and Gratitude.
Good luck completing Grass and Gratitude in Pokémon Go!