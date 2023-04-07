Pokémon GO players are selling their accounts on eBay and this is why

Many users even call for a boycott of Pokémon GO.

Dark Snorlax in Pokémon GO

These are not easy times for Pokémon GO players, since the Niantic app that has been revolutionizing the world of Pokémon since 2016 by making it much more accessible (being a success that has not been repeated with any other app based on the franchise ), is currently in one of his most difficult momentsthereby giving rise to the decisions that are being made from the app’s directive they are not liking anything to its users.

And this goes beyond the fact that the arrival of the Regieleki event has caused quite a bit of controversy among Pokémon GO players, since one of the central axes these days is the fact that Remote Raids have been nerfed This is important, giving rise to the fact that now the Remote Incursion passes not only cost much more, but also, they have been limited to five per day.

Pokémon GO accounts are being seen on eBay for prices as high as $3,000 even

This is obviously causing many players to get off the bandwagon, thus giving rise to more than a few who are sharing their impressions on social networks stating that Niantic is loading the app because, to be clear, these changes are only for the worse. And it seems that we are already seeing the first consequences, since it has been reported that many players are selling their accounts on eBay.

In this way, if you enter the second-hand website, you will be able to see that writing Pokémon GO account and similar, you will find many getting rid of their game account, many affirming that in these we can find over 700 Shiny Pokemon, another hundred Dark Pokémon among many more extras. And it is not for less that these are being sold at an approximate price of 3,000 US dollars.

However, it should be a fan movement that should get Niantic’s attention, since, after all, It is a movement that only goes backwardswhich together with many others are causing that little by little more players are abandoning daily use.

Remote Raids were added during the pandemic

It must be said that this step back is justified by Niantic due to the fact that Remote Raids were added in the pandemic as a method by which players around the world could continue playing the title without leaving their homes, which was good not only for those confined, but also for people who lived in sparsely populated areas or who have disabilities or reduced mobility could access this content from Pokémon GO.

In fact, it is not that this measure has affected only the previously mentioned groups, but that the simple fact of not being able to go outside because of working or studying it made Remote Raids help a much larger population gain access to Legendary Pokémon and Mega Evolutions. And how could it be otherwise, this is having more consequencessince the Pokémon GO community is calling for a boycott of the game by deactivating various options and not buying anything in its store.

Having said all this, it should be noted that changes in the Remote raids arrived on April 6, so at this time it is no longer possible to access a Remote Raid without these limitations. Whether or not Niantic will change their minds in the future is something we don’t know, although until then know that a leak has revealed a new mechanic that will come to Pokémon GO, as well as that the app is available on both iOS and Android.