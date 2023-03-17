Pokémon GO players ask Niantic for design changes

The players of Pokémon GOhave started noticing issues with a new feature in the game, so much so that it was quickly deemed “intrusive”, and have taken the opportunity to say what’s bothering them about the overall design.

You see, it all started with a new New Size Record banner that appears to catch Pokémon XXL or XXS taking up half the screen after a successful catch, adding to the long list of popups the game features.

It didn’t take long for players to express their discontent with the new pop-up, with many coaches even suggesting that Niantic you should focus on updating pre-existing features rather than adding ones “nobody asked for”. But instead of removing the Size Record banner entirely, players have come up with a way that Niantic can reuse the popup to better meet the actual needs of players.

One thing that Pokémon GO players have consistently asked for is an easier way to tell when a Pokemon it’s 3 or 4 stars, since immediately after catching a Pokemon, players are bombarded with information, including how big the Pokemon is, how much candy and XP they received for the catch, and whether it added to their daily streak.

But they are not told how good their Pokémon’s stats are. Instead, players must select the menu button and press ‘Rate’ to see how many stars their Pokémon has.

This series of comments began when a user of RedditRafRide, posted a way to remedy complaints about the Size Record banner along with the need for faster IV info: “‘New Size Record’ popup banner could be reused to mark 3*,” they wrote.

“It would be much more interesting and useful for me to receive a notification when I catch a 3* or 4* month. Instead, you have to check each mon individually after detecting it… which I don’t always do because it takes a long time.” It was then that the post garnered 1,400 upvotes and over 100 comments where players seemed to agree.

One user commented: “This feature for a 100% IV Pokémon would REALLY come in handy. Especially on community days or big events where people can call out the spawn to help others in the area catch it.” Trainers also found it confusing that Pokemon XXL/XXS get an alert when transferred, but 4-star Pokemon don’t, saying once again Niantic is targeting the wrong thing.