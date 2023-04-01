Pokémon Go players boycott the game amid nerfs to Remote Raid Battles and price hikes

Pokémon Go players are boycotting the game after Niantic announced nerfs to Remote Raid Battles and increased their price significantly.

Pokémon Go has been embroiled in a ton of criticism in the last 24 hours since the announcement that major changes were coming. Niantic, the developers of the game, announced that they are going to nerf Remote Raids and that the prices of the passes are going to go up.

Before this confirmation, already in February 2023 the news of the changes leaked. However, it has not been until now when Niantic has made the change official. Players are not happy as a result, with community members saying the changes are a disservice to players who live in rural areas, as well as those who suffer from disabilities.

The article continues after the announcement.

Pokémon Go Players Want to Boycott the Game Over Changes to Remote Raid Battles

Consequently, players are boycotting the game, not only because of the cutbacks in Remote Raid Passes, but also because of the significantly increased cost of Remote Raid Passes.

A new Reddit thread, which has quickly gained traction, calls on the Pokémon Go community to boycott the game for a week after the update.

The post criticizes them saying: “we are all aware of the predatory monetization schemes in the in-game store with overpriced boxes and items”keep going, “and the greed of the corporation grows as a result”.

For the entire week after the change, do not use or purchase Premium/Remote Raid Passes.

Do as many in-preson raids as you normally would, but to make sure there isn’t a boost

Spread the changes and boycott to other players.

They say the point of the boycott is to show Niantic that the change is for the worse for the community. Writing in the post, “the only language corporations understand is money; if there is a visible decrease for a week after the change, we have made our point.”

The boycott, the poster explains, is only for those who do not wish to uninstall the game from their phones. And as several comments point out, the best way to boycott is to completely remove the game.