Pokémon GO players complain about the difficulty of the task of catching Groudon

Not everything has been good news in relation to the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn that we have been able to enjoy, or at least try, this past weekend. Crowds of people have complained about various problems during the course of the event in Las Vegas and also on the weekend of the event.

Reddit user Samcornwell has posted an image of a meme in relation to the investigation task of catching a Groudonin r/pokemongo. This meme refers to the high difficulty of the task, along with the following phrase: “Please tell me that I’m not the only one who has problems with this task.”

Please tell me I’m not the only one struggling with this task from pokemongo

There are many users who share the pain of Samcornwell and confirm the high difficulty. It can also be seen that there are players who complain that there are no people to do the raids and therefore they cannot get the Pokémon.

With the high difficulty of some tasks and other problems, it is very likely that there are players who have not been able to enjoy this experience.

What about you, did you participate in the event? Were you able to catch Groudon or Kyogre? We read you in the comments.

