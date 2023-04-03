Pokémon GO players mobilize with a petition that already accumulates 44,051 signatures against the latest changes – Pokémon GO

Niantic plans to introduce more limitations when it comes to accessing remote raids, which would make the experience difficult for many users.

April 3, 2023, 18:46 – Updated April 3, 2023, 20:26

While it is true that it no longer enjoys the popularity it enjoyed upon its release, Pokémon GO It continues to be the favorite mobile app for thousands of gamers. Therefore, Niantic strives to keep the public’s attention by introducing improvements, events and features which slightly vary the experience of collecting pocket monsters, although his latest idea has been harshly criticized among community members.

Back around the time of COVID-19, Niantic implemented some ‘remote raids‘ with which users could engage in combat against other players from long distances, which was a great advance for those who lived in remote areas or could not move easily. However, the community is now criticizing Niantic’s latest measures on increase the price of passes to participate in remote raids and drastically limit the number of raids of the style in which you can participate every day.

In this way, it has not taken long for a petition to appear in change.org against the ideas that Niantic wants to implement in Pokémon GO for the following updates. At the moment, this initiative has 44,051 signatures at the time of writing this news and is described as follows:

“Niantic Inc. and the developers of Pokémon GO have decided to drastically increase the price of Remote Raid Passes and limit the number of Remote Raid Passes you can participate in each day. This impacts most Pokémon GO players who have enjoyed this aspect of the game since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when we were all forced into lockdown and couldn’t play this title as intended.

It’s been 3 years since these changes were implemented, the remote raid aspect of this game has grown immensely. Unfortunately, with this decision, Niantic has failed to consider how these changes will impact the community. They have not considered the rural players or the players who do not have a local community of people to raid with. They have not considered what this price increase and limitation means for trainers who They don’t have the privilege of leaving their homes. to play a game.

This includes disabled and differently-abled people, parents, immunocompromised people, and many more. This community has come together in the past to speak out against accessibility issues, and we hope that with this petition, we can show Niantic that they need to roll back these changes if they care about their community more than their profits.”

Niantic has not yet ruled on this request, so we will be attentive to their publications in case they decide to reverse their decisions with remote raids. Regarding Nintendo’s plans with other projects of the brand, it should be noted that the last Pokémon Presents revealed the existence of a Pokemon Scarlet and Purple DLC a series in collaboration with Netflix and other initiatives that maintain the general interest of the public.





