Pokémon GO players organize a STRIKE against NIANTIC for raising the prices of Remote Raid Passes, which allow you to play at home and not on the street

The repercussions continue around the decisions made by Niantic around its Pokémon GO game, who, as we told you recently, has generated discontent among fans, after announcing the increase in the price of remote raid passes, which are implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic due to lockdowns. These raids thus allow players to engage in a battle against a raid boss pokémon and defeat it to capture it, without needing to be in the physical vicinity of a Gym. This move has generally had quite negative reactions from the community, who are taking to social media platforms and gaming forums to voice their discontent.

pokemon go on the street

And especially, among all the claims, there is unique that is beginning to resonate with many players, who go further by organizing a strike against the game developers. According to the proposal that will last for a week, it involves Pokémon GO players who refuse to use or purchase remote raid passes or crates from the in-game store.

You can read: Pokémon Go players outraged Niantic for nerfing and price hikes for remote raid passes

Strike that is intended to send a clear message to Niantic indicating that the community is not satisfied with the recent change in Pokémon GO and that a large number of users are willing to take a stand to defend their rights as consumers.

The idea that, as we indicated, is being organized through various social networking platforms and Discord servers, is gaining momentum as more and more players join the strike, so it only remains to be seen if it has any effect and affects significantly the results of Niantic.

On Twitter they have organized under the motto #HearUsNiantic to express their discontent.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord