Pokémon GO players organize a strike due to price hikes in remote raid passes

The repercussions continue around the decisions made by Niantic around its Pokémon GO game, who, as we told you recently, has generated discontent among fans, after announcing the increase in the price of remote raid passes. This move has generally had quite negative reactions from the community, who are taking to social media platforms and gaming forums to voice their discontent.

And especially, among all the claims, there is unique that is beginning to resonate with many players, who go further by organizing a strike against the game developers. According to the week-long proposal, it involves Pokémon GO players refusing to use or purchase remote raid passes or crates from the in-game store.

Strike that is intended to send a clear message to Niantic indicating that the community is not satisfied with the recent change in Pokémon GO and that a large number of users are willing to take a stand to defend their rights as consumers.

The idea that, as we indicated, is being organized through various social networking platforms and Discord servers, is gaining momentum as more and more players join the strike, so it only remains to be seen if it has any effect and affects significantly the results of Niantic.

