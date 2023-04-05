Pokémon Go players say goodbye before deleting the game forever

Pokémon Go players have offered their goodbyes and thanks to the community before some have removed the app and moved away from the mobile game for good.

For those who missed the news, Pokémon Go developer Niantic recently announced plans to change how Remote Raids and Passes work.

This announcement was met with an overwhelming backlash from the community, with fans threatening another boycott and even creating a Change.org petition for Niantic to reverse the decision.

Now, some have even started gathering online to say goodbye to the community as they plan to delete their Pokemon Go accounts or apps before the April 6 update.

Pokémon Go players say goodbye to the community

A post on the Pokémon Go subreddit gained traction after a user wrote a lengthy statement about why they were leaving the mobile game behind in a post titled “For those who permanently leave the game before April 6, don’t forget to say thanks to the community.”

The user opened the post by thanking the community and reminiscing about the fun times they had playing the game in the past, but made sure to call out Niantic and their recent controversial changes.

Unsurprisingly, some trainers in the answers echoed the sentiments expressed by the OP and stated that they, too, could quit the game for good. “I’m also leaving because of the changes to ranged raids. I’m not mad at Niantic, I’ve made my peace with the situation.”

Some managers said they would go ahead, but could end up returning to the game if the changes are reversed in the future. “Thanks for having fun, guys! I’ll be back if they revert some changes because I really like collecting glitters and going to the battle league.”

Others, not surprisingly, were hesitant to abandon Pokémon Go, since they still had things to do in the game. “Thank you very much to all. I’m still deciding whether or not to delete myself, I’m f2p and rural so obviously f*ck Niantic, but I have goals for pogo that I’ll never be able to achieve if I do…”

It is clear that the changes that Niantic has decided to implement are not sitting well with many players. While it’s unlikely fans will ever have a definitive figure on how many players will actually leave when the Remote Raid changes go into effect on April 6, there will certainly be those who will walk away from Pokémon Go.