Pokémon GO players say goodbye to their variocolor Pokémon in protest of the latest changes

We bring more news related to Pokémon GO and the bitter trajectory it is experiencing, especially in recent months. Niantic’s decision to limit the accessibility of the Remote Raid Pass has affected the community of players and fans. In-person raid specialists have felt the effects of the boycott firsthand, forcing many others to take an impromptu break from raiding.

Not everything in Pokémon GO is related to raids, we also find many players trying to get shiny Pokémon. Pokémon GO has one of the highest chances in the franchise of being able to find a creature of a different colorwhich makes it one of the easiest and most popular games when it comes to getting these precious Pokémon.

As a result of Niantic’s limiting practices, Some Trainers Are Saying Goodbye to Their Shiny Pokémon Collections. We can see comments on many of these events in the following Reddit thread.

“Go on, bud. Until the game gets better, you have that vacation you wanted.”

by u/Nanospectro in pokemongo

Some also suggest transferring them to other games, such as Pokémon Sword and Shield, or the more recent, Scarlet and Purple in a while. However, transferring Pokémon from GO to Home requires energy, and players may have to wait or purchase it using pokecoinssomething that has not sat well either at all.

Many fans and players are still concerned about the future of the game. and they wonder if Niantic will improve their decisions in the future.

What do you think of the current situation of Pokémon GO? Have you manifested yourself in any way? We read you in the comments.

Source: Right.