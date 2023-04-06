Pokémon GO players unite in a protest

Here, the one who writes, is one of those daily players of Pokémon GO. My experience with this game? Well, you could say that anecdotal, since I open it more out of habit than to enjoy it. Some issues in Pokémon GO itself do not encourage me to enjoy it, and over the years, the events or activities that arise… well, in many cases they seem like wasted opportunities to grow a game that, in my opinion, is increasingly stagnant. I insist: I speak from my personal opinion, with which you may or may not agree. And with that being said, I’m still playing because I’m hoping it will end up “mega evolving”.

At Niantic, on the other hand, they have other plans, which on the one hand they contemplate touching the prices of the game currency, and on the other hand limiting the Remote Raid passesintroduced in 2020 as one of the measures to allow players to continue enjoying their game in the midst of the pandemic, as they are not very happy with how the gameplay of a title that encouraged people to go out and play has changed. meet other people.

“After their introduction in 2020, Remote Raid Passes have dominated the Pokémon GO gameplay experience in ways we never expected. We’ve come up with two ways to encourage Trainers to play in person with friends, family, and the community: offer more rewarding Candy ++ and add other new features. Remote Raid Passes will continue to be a part of Pokémon GO. However, we believe this change is necessary to ensure the long-term health of the game. We do not do it lightly. We feel this is a necessary step that moves us closer to our goal of preserving and enhancing the unique gameplay experience of Pokémon GO, a game we hope you continue to enjoy in the future. —The Pokémon GO team»

In a few words: whatThey want people to play Pokémon GO the way they want them to play, not the way their audience has shown they want to play., through the legal system that they themselves proposed. And unsurprisingly, it hasn’t taken long for a protest movement to emerge.

The #HearUsNiantic Movement

It is not the first time that the hashtag “HearUsNiantic” (“Listen to us Niantic”) has come into play, but this time it is one of the times that it is making the most noise, and with good reason. The movement is consisting of share the aforementioned hashtag along with a couple of pictures List the reasons why it is a very bad idea to limit remote participation in raidswhich we will talk about at the end of this article.

And it is that from April 6, 2023, players will only be able to join a total of 3 daily remote raids (something that could vary in special events), also limiting access to the passes that allow them, as one of Niantic’s efforts to get you out on the streets to meet people.

Some of the reasons explained in the HearUsNiantic protest

Rural trainers who cannot get help from the local community

Coaches with disabilities who are physically unable to go out and play

Trainers who have severe social anxiety, for whom it is a mental struggle to go out and participate in raids in person

Trainers who work night shifts and cannot participate during the day (since there are no night raids, and they can join those of another time region)

Single-parent coaches in charge of children, their home, their work, who do not have time to spare

And most important of all, the Remote Raid changes will limit our overall interaction with trainers we’ve developed close ties with over the past 3 years.

If Niantic will pay attention, or not, to the demands of its public… it is another story. It is not that they have given in too much with other requests and, after all, They don’t want people to play Pokémon GO this way. That is to say, it is not the vision that they had for their video game. The question is whether it is better to keep a vision, or to give in to those who enjoy your game.

In my case, I could say that with the first point of the proposal I am covered. Years ago I was in a local group in my area… and well, I came out “kicking my ass”. The arguments that there were, insults and threats to come to blows, between the players were… like backyard fights. By leaving that group, I gained peace of mind… but then forget about assigning to gyms in the area, because they seem to have owners. Overall: disgusting. On the other hand, my interaction with remote players has been totally different, many times finding friendly people always willing to lend you a hand to participate in a raid, let alone send you a daily gift.

The Discord Changes

Not all changes are negative, as you’ll see below, but the harm is done when it comes to remote raid passes and interaction with faraway trainers. Below we leave you with the list of changes shared on the official website of Pokémon GO, with some notes from us.

Price adjustments

The Remote Raid pass increases from 100 classic Pokécoins, to 195 Pokécoins

The price of the lots of 3 Remote Incursion passes will cost from 300 Pokécoins to 525 Pokécoins.

Added a bundle of 3 Premium Battle Passes at a price of 250 PokéCoins (previously they could be obtained in other bundles or individually for 100 PokéCoins)

Remote Raid Participation Limits

Trainers may participate in a maximum of five Remote Raids per day. This maximum may change and increase in special events.

remote raid passes

Remote Raid Passes will be included in the potential rewards pool for Research achievements.

Remote Raid Passes earned through Research achievements will be subject to the current inventory limit of three Remote Raid Passes per Trainer.

If a Trainer earns a Remote Raid Pass from a Research Achievement when they already have the maximum of three Remote Raid Passes in their inventory, they will receive a Premium Battle Pass instead.

If you purchase bundles of 3 Remote Raid Passes and already have 2 in your inventory, you will be able to keep up to 5 Remote Raid Passes.

candies ++

Trainers who participate in 5-Star Raids in person will earn more Candy ++ than before.

