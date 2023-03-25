Pokémon GO Plus + announces its date and how it works

Pokémon GO Plus + announces its release date and explains how the Pikachu inside it works. All the details.

Another of the Pokémon Day announcements has been the final presentation and release date of Pokemon GO Plus+the new peripheral for Trainers that will connect both with Pokémon GO as with the newly awakened Pokémon Sleep.

This device will come out on sale July 21, 2023 and, as you can see, it has a Poké Ball-shaped design with a huge central button. Its purpose is to connect via Bluetooth with mobile phones to facilitate the game in Pokémon GO spinning PokéStops and capturing Pokémon, finally allowing choose the type of Poké Ball you want to use.

Although its great purpose is to connect with Pokémon Sleep. At bedtime, if you place the Pokémon GO Plus+ on the bed and hold down the center button, it will start recording your sleep. His main curiosity is that Features a Pikachu inside that will wake up with you, you will sing lullabies and will strengthen his ties with you the longer you sleep together.

Finally, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Pokémon GO Plus + will be able to move the user’s sleep data to Pokémon GO, although for what exact purpose is unknown. We will await further details on this connectivity. Will you get him?

