Pokémon GO – Pokémon Time Featured April 2023: days, bonuses and shiny

We tell you everything about the Pokémon GO Featured Hour in April 2023. All the dates, times, Shiny and bonuses.

Niantic has already announced all the Hours of April’s Featured Pokémon with the reveal of the calendar of events for April Pokémon GO. This month, in addition to a maddening event, we are going to have four days with bonuses of all kinds, with 4 Shiny Featured Pokemon. You want to know when is each featured hour of Pokémon GO in April 2023 and what surprises does it bring? Well keep reading

Featured Time in April 2023 – Pokémon GO

Let’s review when the featured hour of Exeggcute, Shellder, Trapinch and Tangela this April from 2023 on Pokémon GO. They are all going to have a Shiny shape, so this month you have it perfect to expand your Shiny Dex with these Shiny Pokémon. Of course, you can also take advantage of the bonuses that will be offered every hour.

Here are all the details:

Exeggcute Featured Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, April 4, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) in local time.

Chance of Exeggcute Shiny – Yeah.

– Yeah. Featured Hour Bonus – Double Candy when Catching Pokémon.

Shellder Featured Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, April 11, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) in local time.

Shellder Shiny Chance – Yeah.

– Yeah. Featured Hour Bonus – Double Candy when Transferring Pokémon.

Trapinch Featured Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, April 18, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) in local time.

Shiny Trapinch Chance – Yeah.

– Yeah. Featured Hour Bonus – Double XP when Evolving Pokémon.

Tangela Featured Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, April 25, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) in local time.

Tangela Shiny Chance – Yeah.

– Yeah. Featured Hour Bonus – Double Stardust when Catching Pokémon.

Are you ready for Featured Pokémon time in Pokémon GO of this april? It will be the perfect month for capture Shiny shapes.

