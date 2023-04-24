Pokémon GO prepares a compensation event for Regidrago’s elite raid

During the month of March there was an event of elite raids dedicated to regidrago in Pokémon GOHowever, Niantic’s mobile game suffered in many parts of the world trouble running this event normally, which annoyed many players. Now in a attempt to apologize Faced with these drawbacks, the company has announced that as compensation will bring us an event with Regidrago for the month of May.

If you want to be aware of this event, know its dates, details and moreWe tell you everything in this news.

Trainers: We are sorry for any inconvenience caused during Regidrago’s initial release in March. We will be holding a special world event on Saturday, May 13 where Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids at 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM, and 5:00 PM local time. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/jx7zP5aIeE– Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) April 21, 2023

Regidrago Elite Raid Compensation Event Date and Times

The new Regidrago compensation event with elite raids for Pokémon GO will be held on next Saturday May 13, 2023. Keep in mind that it will only appear in the following three outstanding hours:

Saturday May 13, 2023 at 11:00 local time.

local time. Saturday May 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time.

local time. Saturday May 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.local time.

It should be remembered that elite raids are a type of raid more complicated usual. When the Elite Raid Egg hatches, the raid boss only appears available for 30 minutes (and can only be fought against in person, not remotely).

Players who complete an elite raid against Regidrago in this event will be able to receive a exclusive temporary investigation for your newspaper (only once per account), from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (local time) on Saturday the 13th. Completing the tasks of this research can be obtained as a reward Regirock, Regice and Registeel candies.

In addition to all this, it should be added that the players who are in the time zone GMT +13 you can find in the in-game store a special pack for a limited time, from Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. to Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. local time, and will contain 3 Premium Battle Passes and 2 Silver Pinap Berries.

Regidrago Features

Regidrago is a Legendary Pokemon Dragon-type very powerful eighth generation. Its main Weaknesses are Ice, Dragon and Fairy types and is resistant to Fire, Water, Grass and Electric.

Keep in mind also that among the characteristics of Regidrago’s attributes we know that it has 202 attack, 101 defense and 400 HP. At level 40 with perfect IVs he reaches a range of 2,973 CP. On the other hand, he possesses moves like Bite, Hyper Beam, Dragon Pulse, and Anger.

Regidrago’s best counters

In order to prepare you for the elite raids of Regidrago, next you will We recommend some of the best current counters to fight this legendary pokemon. Keep in mind the following Pokémon and movements to deal a lot of damage to it in combat. Remember to raid with at least 6 players or more to have a solid chance of success.

Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Magic Shine.

Charm and Magic Shine. Latios: Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw.

Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw. Kyurem: Dragon Tail and Anger.

Dragon Tail and Anger. Galarian Darmanitan: Ice and Avalanche Fang.

Ice and Avalanche Fang. Palkia: Dragon Tail and Draco Comet.

Dragon Tail and Draco Comet. Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Anger.

Dragon Tail and Anger. Salamence: Dragon Tail and Anger.

Dragon Tail and Anger. Zacian: Howl and Carantoña.

Howl and Carantoña. Haxorus: Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw.

Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw. Dragonite: Dragon Tail and Draco Comet.

Dragon Tail and Draco Comet. Dragapult: Dragon Tail and Anger.

Dragon Tail and Anger. Reshiram: Dragon Breath and Draco Comet.

Pokémon GO is available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



