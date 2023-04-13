Pokémon GO prepares its web store and this is all we can buy in it – Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced the launch of its webshop, which will arrive very soon, but we can visit now. This will allow us to access certain products that we can use in the game without having to access it from our mobile devices. However, what exactly can we buy in it?

Let’s remember that the game already has its own store, from which we can buy Raid Passes, extra storage and all kinds of very useful battle items. We tell you below!

What can be bought in the Pokémon GO web store?

As we said, the Pokémon GO web store can now be visited, but it still does not allow you to make purchases in Spain. When we try, we are told that the option will soon be available in our region. What we can do is see what we are going to be able to buy in the future. As we know more details about its activation, we will update the information.

Therefore, at least for now, the products that will be available and that we can see are the following:





5,200 Pokécoins + 350 additional

1,200 Pokécoins + 60 additional

2,500 Pokécoins + 150 additional

14,500 Pokécoins + 1,000 additional

With respect to price Of the products, the value of these coin packs is not yet known, so we will have to wait a bit to find out. We assume that the price will also vary depending on the country. Nor can we access the payment methods or the purchase conditions.

What are Pokécoins used for?

Pokécoins is the official coin of the game. They are the ones we used to buy any item in the internal store. In general, they were difficult to obtain, being able to obtain them when we took a Pokémon out of the Gym. To give you an idea, 100 coins are equivalent to 1 euro more or less and we could get close to 50 a day with a lot of effort.

Yeah worth or not, it will depend above all on the price of the packs and the use that a player is going to give it. These types of offers are designed for players who spend a lot of time playing the game. However, the different options mean that all kinds of players can access the models that best suit their needs.

