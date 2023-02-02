Pokémon GO presents its Valentine’s Day 2023 event with Mega-Gardevoir and much more

It’s already very close most romantic date of the year and with her Pokémon GO return to celebrate its already classic event of valentine. The popular title of augmented reality mobile phones will host a lot of romantic novelties for several days, in this case with the presence of prominent Pokémon such as Mega-Gardevoir, Tapu Lele or Frillish shiny. You don’t want to miss anything? Pay attention because below we tell you all the details and dates scheduled for this event.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and we have prepared some very sweet surprises for you! ❤️ Join us on February 8, 2023 to kick off the Valentine’s Day celebration at #PokemonGO! 👀⬇️https://t.co/PneTHwZIdN pic.twitter.com/kdlR5EP7YY Pokemon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) February 1, 2023

Valentine’s Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO: Dates and times

The new Valentine’s Day 2023 event for Pokémon GO will last for the following dates and times:

The event starts: on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (local time). The event ends: on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Pokémon debuts

The following Pokémon debut for the first time in Pokémon GO thanks to this event:

Mega Gardevoir: Be available in Mega Raids. We can evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gallade or a Gardevoir that knows the charged attack Sync Noise. Gallades and Gardevoirs caught after raids will also experience Sync Noise.

Be available in Mega Raids. We can evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gallade or a Gardevoir that knows the charged attack Sync Noise. Gallades and Gardevoirs caught after raids will also experience Sync Noise. New form change for Furfrou: During the event you can change your Wild Form Furfrou to Heart Cut Furfrou. Select Furfrou in Pokémon storage, then tap the “Change Shape” button to bring up a menu with all available cuts. Changing Furfrou’s cut to Heart Cut will cost you 25 Furfrou Candies and 10,000 Stardust.

event bonuses

During this event we will be able to enjoy the following bonuses and features specials:

Double Stardust: when opening gifts.

when opening gifts. The Bait Modules: activated during the event will last for two hours.

activated during the event will last for two hours. New Temporary Research – Love Wishes: We can access different paths of temporary research and in them your wishes will be fulfilled with bonuses that have to do with more PX or more Candies when catching Pokémon or more duration of the daily adventure Incense. Each track you choose will determine which bonuses and tasks you must complete in the event. Trainers who complete the investigation will receive items and have a chance to meet Frillish.

We can access different paths of temporary research and in them your wishes will be fulfilled with bonuses that have to do with more PX or more Candies when catching Pokémon or more duration of the daily adventure Incense. Each track you choose will determine which bonuses and tasks you must complete in the event. Trainers who complete the investigation will receive items and have a chance to meet Frillish. A global challenge on Valentine’s Day: be available from Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. CET (12:00 p.m. PST) and until Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CET (Tuesday, February 14, 10:00 p.m. PST). Collaborate with other Trainers around the world and send 100 million gifts together to unlock two bonuses for everyone until the end of the event. A triple Candy bonus for transferring and a Double Candy ++ bonus for transferring Pokémon (for Level 31 Trainers).

be available from Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. CET (12:00 p.m. PST) and until Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CET (Tuesday, February 14, 10:00 p.m. PST). Collaborate with other Trainers around the world and send 100 million gifts together to unlock two bonuses for everyone until the end of the event. A triple Candy bonus for transferring and a Double Candy ++ bonus for transferring Pokémon (for Level 31 Trainers). New objects for the avatar: Frillish’s Sweater and Frillish’s Glasses will be for sale in the in-game store during this event and will remain available after it ends.

Frillish’s Sweater and Frillish’s Glasses will be for sale in the in-game store during this event and will remain available after it ends. Event Stickers: You can earn event-themed stickers by spinning PokStops, opening presents, and purchasing them from the in-game store.

Luvdisc Limited Research Day

Niantic has announced that during the Valentine’s 2023 event there will be available a Luvdisc Limited Research Day:

It will be celebrated on: Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time).

Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). Limited Field Investigation Tasks: they will be available by spinning Photo Discs at PokStops.

they will be available by spinning Photo Discs at PokStops. If we complete the tasks: we will be able to meet Luvdisc and there will be more chances of meeting Luvdisc shiny.

we will be able to meet Luvdisc and there will be more chances of meeting Luvdisc shiny. These Pokémon will appear in the wild more often: Slowpoke*, Lickitung*, Miltank*, Lileep*, Feebas*, Spritzee*, Fomantis and Alomomola*.

Pokémon that will appear in the event

During the Valentine 2023 event there will be a lot of Pokémon to catch that they will go out more often. Here below we show you the featured Pokémon (all those marked with an asterisk have a chance to spawn shiny):

Pokemon by wild encounters

These Pokémon will be able to find in the wild while the event lasts:

nidoran♀*

Nidoran♂*

Skitty*

Volbeat*

Illuminate*

Woobat*

Frillish*

Flabb Red Flower (Europe, Middle East and Africa only)

Blue Flower Flabb (Asia-Pacific only)

Yellow Flower Flabb (America only)

Furfrou Wild Form*

morelull

Chansey*

Audino*

Alomomola*

Flabb White Flower

Orange Flower Flabb

It is worth mentioning that wild Flabb will appear with flowers of different colors according to your location in the world. However, the Flabb with White Flower and the Flabb with Orange Flower can be found in any region of the world.

pokemon in raids

These will be the Pokémon that will appear in raids of the event:

1 Star Raids: Chansey*, Shinx*, Furfrou Wild Form* and Espurr*.

Chansey*, Shinx*, Furfrou Wild Form* and Espurr*. 3 Star Raids: Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Lickitung*, Miltank* and Gallade.

Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Lickitung*, Miltank* and Gallade. 5 Star Raids: Tapu Lele*.

Tapu Lele*. Mega Raids: Mega-Gardevoir*.

Pokémon that will hatch

These will be the Pokémon that will be able to hatch from 7 km eggs during the event:

Lickitung*

Smoochum*

Happy*

Frillish*

Alomomola*

Field Research Task Encounters

Upon completing the field research tasks of the event you can find the following Pokémon:

Pikachu*

Eevee*

Ralts*

luvdisc*

Hippopotamus*

Frillish*

Lithium*

Chansey*

Spinda with heart pattern*

Combee*

Audino*

Alomomola*

morelull

Pokémon GOis available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.