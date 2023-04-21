Pokémon GO promotional codes: how and where to redeem them on Android and iOS

In Pokémon GO we can introduce promotional codes with which to get free objects, although it is true that the game itself does not make it very clear to us how this is done. In this pokemon go guide we tell you where to enter the codes:
Where are the codes entered in Pokémon GO? Step by Step
Keep in mind that, for enter promotional codes in Pokémon GOthe steps to follow are different on Android and iOS.
How to redeem Pokémon GO codes on Android devices
How to redeem Pokémon GO codes on Apple devices
Apple devices do not allow us to enter promotional codes for Pokémon GO from the game itself, which is why we will have to do this from the Pokémon GO / Niantic website:
Where to get Pokémon GO promotional codes?
The most reliable way to get Pokémon GO promotional codes to get free items in the game is to follow the official accounts of Niantic Labs and Pokémon GO on social networks like Twitter; from time to time they post some code that we can use once per account:
Another method of getting Pokémon GO promotional codes is have an active Twitch Prime Gaming subscription and enter this website and log in with our Amazon Prime or Twitch account. On this platform, they sometimes give out codes to get free items for Pokémon GO.
