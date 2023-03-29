Pokémon GO: Raids and events of April 2023

Get ready for a new month full of content in Pokémon GO. Here we bring you all the events and raids of April 2023.

This week we say goodbye to March and welcome April. This means that Pokémon GO will be updated with new events and new content for the spring. Do you want to see everything that is coming? Here we give you the entire report of raids and events for April 2023 for Pokémon GO.

For starters, the April 2023 raids will be full of legendary 5-star specials. Here we leave you the creatures that you can find. Please note that all rotations start and end at 10:00 local time.

Lugia: from Wednesday, March 28, 2023, to Tuesday, April 11.

from Wednesday, March 28, 2023, to Tuesday, April 11. Landorus: from Tuesday, April 11, to Monday, April 17.

from Tuesday, April 11, to Monday, April 17. Tapubulu: from Monday, April 17, to Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

And these are the Mega Raids of Pokémon GO:

Mega Alakazam*: from Wednesday, March 28, to Tuesday, April 4.

from Wednesday, March 28, to Tuesday, April 4. Mega Lopunny*: from Tuesday, April 4, to Tuesday, April 11.

from Tuesday, April 4, to Tuesday, April 11. Mega Blastoise*: from Tuesday, April 11, to Monday, April 17.

from Tuesday, April 11, to Monday, April 17. Mega Slowbro*: from Monday, April 17, to Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

It should be noted that every Wednesday of the month they will have a raid time event from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Here we leave these incursions:

Wednesday 5: Lugia

Wednesday 12: Landorus

Wednesday 19: Tapu Bulu

Wednesday 26: Tapu Bulu

As for featured Pokémon, this will appear every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, as usual. These are the Pokémon with their bonuses:

Tuesday 4 | Exeggcute: Double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Double Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday 11 | Shellder: Double the amount of Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Double the amount of Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday 18 | Trapinch: Double XP for catching Pokémon.

Double XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday 25 | Tangela: Double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Finally, these are the featured events of the month:

Spring into Spring: from April 4 at 10:00 a.m. to April 10 at 8:00 p.m.

from April 4 at 10:00 a.m. to April 10 at 8:00 p.m. Elite Raids: on April 9, at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

on April 9, at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. To Mystic Hero: from April 13 at 10:00 a.m. to April 17 at 8:00 p.m.

from April 13 at 10:00 a.m. to April 17 at 8:00 p.m. Community Day April 2023: on April 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

on April 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sustainability Week: from April 20 at 10:00 a.m. to April 26 at 8:00 p.m.

from April 20 at 10:00 a.m. to April 26 at 8:00 p.m. Limited research: on April 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

on April 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Classic Community Day April 2023: on April 29, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Are you ready for everything that is coming in Pokémon GO?