Pokémon GO – Regidrago reaches the elite raids and we tell you how to get it – Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO continues with its roadmap for March and after the announcement of the Community Day and the Festival of Colors, it is the turn of the elite raids. On this occasion, it was the turn of regidrago, Dragon Type Pokemon. Therefore, in the following guide, we tell you all the details about it so that you can be attentive and get hold of this valuable specimen.

How to get Regidrago in Pokémon GO

regidrago will appear for the first time in Pokémon GO elite raids on Saturday March 11. In addition, it will do so in different time slots:

At 11:00 a.m.

At 2:00 p.m.

At 5:00 p.m.

Please note that these hours are very limited, since the activation time of the event does not exceed half an hour. It is important to be attentive to get hold of this specimen for the first time and locate the locations.

Pokemon regidrago



On the other hand, we can participate in exclusive temporary investigations for Trainers in the event that we complete these raids. It should be noted that this will only happen once, but that it will help us to get Regirock Candies, Regice Candies and Registeel Candies.

elite raids

How do these types of raids differ from others of different levels? First of all, in the difficulty. They are the most complicated and require that we have specimens in good shape. The Eggs of these take 24 hours to hatch and then we will have 30 minutes to defeat the boss in question. The ideal is to participate in company and, also, in person. It cannot be accessed any other way. In this case, if we defeat Regidrago we will have the opportunity to capture it and get a good specimen.